Loveland bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Loveland

Loveland Tap & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Loveland Tap & Tavern

237 E. 4th St, Loveland

Avg 4.8 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crack Dip$6.00
Bag Chips$1.00
Citrus Mule$9.00
More about Loveland Tap & Tavern
Wicked Tequila Room image

 

Wicked Tequila Room

123 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pouch of the Week$10.00
Santa Sack! Strawberry and Sour Apple.
No pre-orders
Sugar Buzz Basket$15.00
Pint of margarita, Candy Club item, and Wicked sunglasses
To Go Frozen$10.00
More about Wicked Tequila Room
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings 1lb.$13.95
A local favorite and smoked to perfection!
Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Classic Burger$11.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
McGraff's American Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McGraff's American Grill

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3.9 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPINACH DIP$10.95
Served with veggies and Beer Bread. Corn tortilla chips (in place of bread) with veggies.
TRIPLE DBL CLUB$13.25
More about McGraff's American Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Loveland

Burritos

Chili

Enchiladas

Italian Sandwiches

Acai Smoothies

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

French Fries

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston