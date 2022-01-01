Loveland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Loveland
More about Loveland Tap & Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Loveland Tap & Tavern
237 E. 4th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Crack Dip
|$6.00
|Bag Chips
|$1.00
|Citrus Mule
|$9.00
More about Wicked Tequila Room
Wicked Tequila Room
123 E 4th St, Loveland
|Popular items
|Pouch of the Week
|$10.00
Santa Sack! Strawberry and Sour Apple.
No pre-orders
|Sugar Buzz Basket
|$15.00
Pint of margarita, Candy Club item, and Wicked sunglasses
|To Go Frozen
|$10.00
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings 1lb.
|$13.95
A local favorite and smoked to perfection!
Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.