Lubbock bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lubbock
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Flippers Tavern
Flippers Tavern
1406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Philthy Whizard
|$12.00
Grilled ribeye from Raider Red Meats, sauteed peppers & onions, & 90 schillings queso
|Take Banh Mi
|$12.00
Flippers' very own coconut green Thai curry brat produced by Hale Meats, topped with pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, house-made basil mayo, and sriracha on a French roll.
|Hot Totty
|$12.00
Our green chile bratwurst topped with tater-tots, house green chile stew, smoked gouda, sour cream, onion crispies, & Flammin’ Hot Cheeto dust