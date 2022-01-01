Lubbock bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Lubbock

Beef 'O' Brady's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Flippers Tavern image

 

Flippers Tavern

1406 Ave Q, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philthy Whizard$12.00
Grilled ribeye from Raider Red Meats, sauteed peppers & onions, & 90 schillings queso
Take Banh Mi$12.00
Flippers' very own coconut green Thai curry brat produced by Hale Meats, topped with pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, house-made basil mayo, and sriracha on a French roll.
Hot Totty$12.00
Our green chile bratwurst topped with tater-tots, house green chile stew, smoked gouda, sour cream, onion crispies, & Flammin’ Hot Cheeto dust
More about Flippers Tavern
Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar image

 

Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar

1636 13th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A la Carte Gumbo$4.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
Chicken Tenders$15.00
More about Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar

