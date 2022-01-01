Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Steamed Rice
Lubbock restaurants that serve steamed rice
Chop Chop Rice
5707 4th st suite 1, Lubbock
No reviews yet
SIDE Steamed Rice
$4.99
More about Chop Chop Rice
Chop Chop Rice
7320 Milwaukee Ave #100, lubbock
No reviews yet
SIDE Steamed Rice
$4.99
More about Chop Chop Rice
Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock
Bean Burritos
Fried Pickles
Udon Noodles
Teriyaki Chicken
Tacos
Fajitas
Collard Greens
Egg Rolls
More near Lubbock to explore
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Abilene
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston