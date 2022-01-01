Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill

Go
A unique dog friendly spot with outdoor patio and comfortable setting in Spring, TX (Vintage Area) where you can catch any sporting event while enjoying great food and drinks

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

9440 Louetta Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Lil’ Burger Basket$5.99
Dognut Bunch$6.99
The Original Burger$9.99
The Blue$11.99
Red beans and rice cup$5.99
Lil’ Doggie Basket$5.99
Beignets$7.99
The Everything Burger$12.99
The Cuban$11.99
Crawfish Extra butter$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9440 Louetta Rd

Spring TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
