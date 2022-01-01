American
Lulu Birds Kitchen
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
323 Reviews
$$
6553 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
6553 Main Street, Gloucester VA 23061
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Farmasea
Come in and enjoy!
Ann's Family Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Mobjack Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
IDK Raw Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!