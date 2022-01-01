Go
Lulu Birds Kitchen image
American

Lulu Birds Kitchen

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

323 Reviews

$$

6553 Main Street

Gloucester, VA 23061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Special Dessert
Chef K Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickles
Linguini with Sausage & Broccoli$19.00
cream sauce
Chocolate cake$7.00
Rack of Pork Ribs - 1/2 Rack$22.00
bacon potato hash, lulu's coleslaw
Linguini With Mushroom Cream Sauce$19.00
mushrooms, parmesan
Spicy Crispy Shrimp Tacos$20.00
three tacos, lulu slaw, spicy shrimp
Crispy Shrimp$9.50
spicy mayo
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$19.00
roasted garlic mashed, wild mushroom sauce
Keylime Pie$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

6553 Main Street, Gloucester VA 23061









Lulu Birds Kitchen

orange star4.6 • 323 Reviews

