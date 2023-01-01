Nachos in Lumberton
Lumberton restaurants that serve nachos
La Patrona Bar & Grill
2950 West 5th St, Lumberton
|Nachos Guadalajara
|$14.50
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beans topped with pineapple and pickled jalapeños.
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.99
Cheese nachos with an option of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes.
|Nachos al Pastor
|$14.00
Cheese nachos with chorizo, grilled chicken, pineapple, Pico de Gallo, and sliced jalapeños.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Wing Company Lumberton
4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton
|1/2 order of extreme nachos
|$9.99
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjoy this smaller option for a great meal for one or enough to share for two.
|Extreme Nachos
|$15.99
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos