Nachos in Lumberton

Lumberton restaurants
Lumberton restaurants that serve nachos

La Patrona Bar & Grill

2950 West 5th St, Lumberton

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Guadalajara$14.50
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beans topped with pineapple and pickled jalapeños.
Fajita Nachos$11.99
Cheese nachos with an option of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Nachos al Pastor$14.00
Cheese nachos with chorizo, grilled chicken, pineapple, Pico de Gallo, and sliced jalapeños.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Wing Company Lumberton

4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 order of extreme nachos$9.99
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjoy this smaller option for a great meal for one or enough to share for two.
Extreme Nachos$15.99
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos
