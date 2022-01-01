Go
Toast

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

Our Purpose: To share our passion for farm to table Mexican food that nourishes both our body and our spirit.

SMOOTHIES

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemonade$5.00
Agua Fresca of the Day$5.00
Arnold Palmer$5.00
Acai$13.00
pureed acai topped with house-made granola, banana and berries
Banana Berry$10.00
organic mixed berries, almond milk, almond butter, banana
Horchata$5.00
Ice Tea$5.00
Cucumber Nopal$10.00
coconut water, nopal, cucumber, apple, mango, ginger, mint
Sunrise Smoothie$10.00
organic mixed berries, orange juice, pineapple, mango
Power Acai$14.50
acai bowl with almond butter, cocoa nibs, plant-based protein
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570

Campbell CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Orchard City Kitchen

No reviews yet

Orchard City Kitchen(OCK) is a chef driven restaurant looking for service-oriented individuals dedicated to the excellence of hospitality to join our team and work alongside a Michelin-recognized chef. OCK is a small plate restaurant geared towards a fast pace. Chef Jeffrey Stout provides ingredient-driven dishes in a comfortable environment with lots of positive energy.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Be.Steak.A

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston