Uncle John's Pancake House imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Uncle John's Pancake House Winchester

4,621 Reviews

$$

2125 South Winchester Blvd

Campbell, CA 95008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BACON & EGGS
BACON AVOCADO
BELGIAN WAFFLE

CHOOSE OMELETTE OR SCRAMBLE STYLE. HASH BROWNS, PANCAKES OR TOAST.

BACON AVOCADO

BACON AVOCADO

$16.00

Bacon, avocado, jack and white cheddar.

MUSHROOM AVOCADO

MUSHROOM AVOCADO

$16.00

Mushrooms, spinach, avocado, jack and white cheddar.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

$16.00

Chorizo, tomato, onion, serrano, salsa, jack and white cheddar.

MEAT LOVERS

MEAT LOVERS

$16.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, jack and white cheddar.

CALIFORNIA

CALIFORNIA

$16.00

Avocado, mushrooms, tomato, jack and white cheddar.

EGG WHITE VEGGIE

EGG WHITE VEGGIE

$16.00

Egg whites, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, avocado, salsa, fresh fruit instead of hash browns.

JALISCO

$16.00

Carnitas, onion, tomato, serrano, avocado, salsa, jack and white cheddar.

HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE

SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK

SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK

$9.00

Two buttermilk pancakes, butter and syrup.

FULL STACK BUTTERMILK

FULL STACK BUTTERMILK

$11.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, butter and syrup.

SHORT STACK SWEDISH

SHORT STACK SWEDISH

$9.00

Two Swedish crepes, powdered sugar, lingonberry butter and syrup.

FULL STACK SWEDISH

FULL STACK SWEDISH

$11.00

Three Swedish crepes, powdered sugar, lingonberry butter and syrup.

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$11.00

Three blueberry batter pancakes, fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze, powdered sugar, whipped cream.

SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY

SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY

$10.00

Two blueberry batter pancakes, fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze, powdered sugar, whipped cream.

ONE CAKE

$5.00
GRIDDLE COMBO

GRIDDLE COMBO

$5.00

Add two eggs any two pieces bacon or sausage

BELGIAN WAFFLE

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$10.00

Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Fresh baked brioche sliced thick, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.00

Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, half fried chicken, country gravy, butter and syrup.

MAPLE SYRUP

MAPLE SYRUP

$2.50

Dickenson's 100% pure maple syrup.

CLASSICS & SPECIALTIES

BACON & EGGS

BACON & EGGS

$16.00

Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$18.00

1/3 lb country fried steak, housemade country gravy, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.

SAUSAGE & EGGS

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$16.00

Three large sized sausage links, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.

UNCLE JOHN'S SKILLET

UNCLE JOHN'S SKILLET

$17.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, pancakes or toast.

CORNED BEEF HASH

CORNED BEEF HASH

$18.00

From scratch! Ground, corned beef, diced potatoes, bell peppers, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.

BISCUITS & GRAVY DELUXE

BISCUITS & GRAVY DELUXE

$14.00

Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, house-made country gravy, two eggs any style, two strips bacon.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

Large flour tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado, jack and white cheddar, refried beans, salsa, hash browns.

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

Pecan smoked bistro bacon, poached eggs*, English muffin, hollandaise, hash browns.

CALI BENEDICT

CALI BENEDICT

$17.00

Pecan smoked bistro bacon, tomato, avocado, poached eggs*, English muffin, hollandaise sauce, hash browns.

CHILAQUILES

$15.00

Tortilla chips, spicy red sauce, chorizo, queso fresco, two eggs any style*, , avocado, crema, refried beans.

CUBAN BENEDICT

CUBAN BENEDICT

$17.00

Pecan smoked bistro bacon, carnitas, grilled onions, Swiss, poached eggs*, English muffin, chipotle hollandaise, chili flakes, hash browns.

KIDS MENU

KIDS MINI BREAKFAST

KIDS MINI BREAKFAST

$9.00

Two strips bacon, 1/2 order hash browns, one egg, one slice toast

KIDS MINI PANCAKES

KIDS MINI PANCAKES

$9.00

Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg.

KIDS CHOCOLATE PANCAKES

KIDS CHOCOLATE PANCAKES

$9.00

Six mini chocolate pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg

KIDS WAFFLE

KIDS WAFFLE

$9.00

Half Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, one strip bacon, one egg

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

Thick brioche, powdered sugar, scramble egg, strip of bacon.

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

Breaded chicken strips, French fries, BBQ sauce.

BREAKFAST SIDES

TWO EGGS

TWO EGGS

$4.00

Two eggs any style.

FRESH FRUIT

FRESH FRUIT

$6.00

Seasonal berries and melons cut daily.

COUNTRY POTS

COUNTRY POTS

$5.00

Battered and fried cubed potatoes.

HASH BROWNS

HASH BROWNS

$5.00

Shredded potatoes fried on the griddle.

BACON

BACON

$6.00

Four strips thick cut bacon.

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

$6.00

Three over sized links.

TOAST

TOAST

$4.00

Sourdough, wheat or English muffin.

DRINKS TO GO

APPLE JUICE

$6.00

COFFEE

$3.50

Peerless coffee, sugar and cream upon request.

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

Fresh orange juice 20 ounces.

SODA

$3.50

Coke, diet, sprite, raspberry iced tea.

LUNCH

GRILLED B.L.T.

GRILLED B.L.T.

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough, French fries.

CLUBHOUSE

CLUBHOUSE

$15.00

Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato, mayonnaise, toasted sourdough, French fries.

TURKEY AVOCADO

TURKEY AVOCADO

$15.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, jack & white cheddar, grilled sourdough, French fries.

49ER BURGER

$15.00

Angus beef, grilled sourdough, bacon, grilled onions, jack and white cheddar.

SPECIALS

PUMPKIN CKS (3)

$13.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE SCRAMBLE

$16.00

CHILE RELLENO

$16.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.00

SALMON BENEDICT

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Uncle John's Pancake House image
Uncle John's Pancake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Manresa Bread - Campbell
orange starNo Reviews
195 E. Campbell Ave. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
orange star4.2 • 1,212
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Zazil Cocina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
377 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
TOSTADAS MIDTOWN - 1699 W. San Carlos St - San Jose, CA 95128 - (408) 217-8436 - @tostadas.midtown
orange star4.0 • 851
1699 W San Carlos St San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
orange star4.5 • 3,271
302 N Bascom ave San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Campbell

Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
orange star4.2 • 1,212
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Campbell
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston