Stacks - Campbell

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Waffle
Hormel Ham
Sausage Skillet

Bottled Soft Drinks

IBC Root Beer

$4.50

Cream Soda

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Green Goddess 150

$7.50

Protein Smoothie

$7.50

Bananarama

$7.50

Razz-A-Jazz

$7.50

Tropical Smoothie

$7.50

Blueberry Beauty

$7.50

Jitter Bug

$7.50

Burst

$7.50

House Specials

Farmers Breakfast

$18.75

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

South Border

$18.25

Chix Fried Steak

$18.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00

TRAD Breakfast Sand

$15.00

Corned Beef And Hash

$17.25

Huevos Rancheros

$18.50

Stacks BRK SAND

$17.50

Chilaquiles

$18.25

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$17.50

Bacon & Egg Tacos

$18.00

Veggie Tacos

$18.00

Chorizo Tacos

$18.00

Lox & Bagel

$20.00

Eggs Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$18.25

Eggs Florentine

$18.25

Eggs Louis

$19.75

California Benedict

$18.50

Seafood Benedict

$20.00

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$18.50

Chorizo Benedict

$18.50

Breakfast Basic

Basic /2 Eggs

$12.00

Basic /Bacon

$14.50

Basic /Sausage

$14.50

Basic /Ham

$14.50

Basic/ Turkey Bacon

$14.75

Basic/Chick Sausage

$15.50

Basic/ Links

$14.50

Basic 2Egg/ Hamburger

$14.50

Basic/ Breast Chicken

$15.50

Basic/ Chorizo

$14.50

Basic/ Corn Beef

$15.50

Basic /3 Egg

$14.50

Basic 3/Bacon

$16.00

Basic 3/Sausage

$16.00

Basic 3/Ham

$16.00

Basic 3/ Turkey Bacon

$16.25

Basic 3/ Chick Sausage

$16.00

Basic 3/ Hot Links

$16.00

Basic 3Egg/Hamburger

$16.00

Basic 3/ Chick Breast

$17.00

Basic 3/Chorizo

$16.00

Basic 3/ Corn Beef

$17.75

Basic/ Carnitas

$14.50

Basic 3/ Carnitas

$16.00

3 Egg Omelets

Alfredo Oml

$17.75

Bacon Avocado Omelet

$18.25

Chili Omelet

$17.00

Chicke Apple Sausage Omelet

$18.00

Crab Omelet

$20.00

Feta Omelet

$16.75

Greek Omelet

$16.50

Hot Links Omelet

$17.25

Meat Omelet

$18.50

Mexican Omelet

$17.25

Pesto Chx Oml

$17.75

Pesto Omelet

$15.75

Popeye Omelet

$17.00

Shrimp Omelet

$19.50

Spicy Veggie Oml

$16.50

Veggie Omelet

$15.50

West Omelet

$17.25

Plain Omelet

$12.75

Cheese Omelet

$12.75

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$15.25

Bacon Skillet

$15.25

Links Skillet

$15.25

Ham Skillet

$15.25

Sausage Skillet

$15.25

Hash Skillet

$15.25

Carnitas Skillet

$15.25

3 Bacon Skillet

$17.25

3 Veggie Skillet

$17.25

3 Links Skillet

$17.25

3 Ham Skillet

$17.25

3 Sausage Skillet

$17.25

3 Hash Skillet

$17.25

3 Carnitas Skillet

$17.25

Pancakes

Plain

$10.50+

Blueberry

$12.00+

Blueberry Wheat Germ

$12.25+

Wheat Germ

$11.75+

Banana Wheat Germ

$12.25+

Banana, Macadamia & Coconut

$13.25+

Raspberry

$12.50+

Oatmeal Apple

$12.75+

Lemon, Ricotta & Raspberry

$12.75+

Lumberjack

$12.50+

Strawberry and White Chocolate

$12.75+

Triple Berry

$13.50+

Oreo Cookie & Cream

$12.75+

Chocolate Chip

$11.50+

Titus Pancakes

$14.25

Carnitas

$15.25+

100% Maple

$2.50

Plain (Copy)

$10.50+

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$11.00

Almond Waffle

$13.75

Apple Waffle

$13.75

Bacon Waffle

$14.25

Ban-Pecan Waffle

$14.00

Blueberry Waffle

$13.75

Chicken & Waffle

$16.75

Chocolate Divine

$14.00

Strawberry Waffle

$13.75

Triple Berry Waffle

$14.25

Jeremy's Waffle

$17.50

Add 100% Maple

$2.50

French Toast

Texas Toast

$14.50+

Nutella French Toast

$15.25+

Add 100% Maple

$2.50

Crepes

Garden Crepes

$14.25

Mighty Meat Crepes

$18.50

Crab Crepes

$20.00

Fruit Crepe

$15.25

Sweet Plain (4) Crepe

$11.50

Nutella Banana (2) Crepe

$14.50

Apple (2) Crepe

$15.25

Nutella Strawberry (2) Crepe

$14.50

Pl Crepe 1

$5.75

Pl Crepe 2

$8.00

Nutella 1/2Ban1/2Straw

$14.50

Single Nutella Banana

$8.50

Single Nutella Strawberry

$8.50

Single 1/2 Straw/Nana Nutella Crepe

$8.50

Scrambles

Bacon Scramble

$18.00

Hot Links Scramble

$17.25

Chorizo Scramble

$17.25

Veggie Scramble

$15.50

Frittatas

Crab Frittata

$20.00

Mexican Frittata

$17.25

Salmon Frittata

$20.00

Veggie Frittata

$15.50

Ham Frittata

$17.25

GF- Crab Frittata

$20.00

GF -Salmon Frittata

$20.00

Vegan

Vegan Hash

$18.00

Vegan S.F Scram

$16.00

Vegan Mexi Omelette

$18.00

Vegan Tacos

$19.00

Vegan Impossible

$18.00

Vegan Sundae

$14.00

Kids Food

Kid Scram

$7.00

Kid French Toast

$6.50

Mickey

$5.50

Minnie

$5.50

Kid Oats

$5.00

Kid Corn Flakes

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.50

Kid Chick Tenders

$7.25

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kid Mac & CH

$6.25

Kid Hot Dog

$6.50

Kid PBJ

$5.50

Pizza bagel

$7.00

Kids Drinks

Milk 2%

$2.75

Milk Chocolate

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Light & Healthy

Yogurt Sundae

$14.25

Quaker Oatmeal

$11.25

Fit Plate - Chicken

$15.50

Beaters Scrambled

$14.25

Fitness Trainer

$15.50

Lite Plate

$14.75

Quinoa and Chicken Salad

$17.25

Cup of Yogurt

$5.00

Bowl of Yogurt

$7.50

Bowl of Fruit

$12.00

Bowl of Ladera Foods Almond Pecan Granola

$9.50

Bowl of corn flakes w/milk

$8.50

Bowl Reg Granola

$8.00

Oats Only

$8.75

Scott's Oats

$7.75

Jim's Sundae

$14.25

Vegan Sundae

$14.00

GF - Breakfast

GF - South of the Border

$18.25

GF - Veggie Tacos

$18.00

GF - Corned Beef House Hash

$17.25

GF - Huevos Rancheros

$18.50

GF - Bacon and Egg Tacos

$18.00

GF-Veggie Omelet

$15.50

GF-Mexican Omelet

$17.25

GF-All Meat Omelet

$18.50

GF-Hot Links Omelet

$17.25

GF-Feta Omelet

$16.75

GF-Popeye Omelet

$17.00

GF-Greek Omelet

$16.50

GF-Crab Omelet

$20.00

GF-Bacon Avocado Omelet

$18.25

GF-West Omelet

$17.25

GF-Pesto Omelet

$15.75

GF-Shrimp Omelet

$19.50

GF-California Spicy Veggie Omelet

$16.50

GF-Pesto Chicken Omelet

$17.75

GF-WAFFLE

$11.50

GF-WAFFLE ALMOND

$14.25

GF-WAFFLE APPLE

$14.00

GF-WAFFLE BACON

$14.50

GF-WAFFLE BLUEBERRY

$14.00

GF CHOC DIVINE

$14.25

GF-WAFFLE PECAN

$14.25

GF-WAFFLE STRAW

$14.25

GF-WAFFLE TRIPLE BERRY

$14.25

Add 100% Maple

$2.50

Plain Omelet

$12.75

Cheese Omelet

$12.75

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Mushroom and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

GF-Basic/2 Eggs

$12.00

GF-Basic/Bacon

$14.50

GF-Basic/ Sausage

$14.50

GF-Basic/Ham

$14.50

GF-Turkey Bacon/Basic

$14.75

GF-Basic/Chicken Apple

$15.50

GF-Basic/Hot Links

$14.50

GF-Basic /Carnitas

$14.50

GF-Hot Links Scramble

$17.25

GF-Chorizo Scramble

$17.25

GF-Bacon Scramble

$18.50

GF-Veggie Scramble

$15.50

GF - Lunch

GF - Basic Burger

$15.25

GF - Guacamole Burger

$16.50

GF - Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.75

GF - Niman Ranch Burger

$17.25

GF - Patty Melt

$16.50

GF- Impossible Melt

$18.00

GF - Thai Chicken Salad

$17.75

GF - Seafood Salad

$20.00

GF - Cobb Salad

$17.25

GF - Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

GF - Blackened Southwestern Chicken Salad

$17.25

GF - Bay Shrimp Salad

$19.00

GF - Light & Healthy

GF - Cup of Yogurt

$5.00

GF - Bowl of Yogurt

$7.50

GF - Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$12.00

GF - Yogurt Sundae

$14.25

GF - Red Quinoa Chicken Salad

$17.25

GF - Beaters Scrambled

$14.25

GF - Fitness Trainer

$15.50

GF - Lite Plate

$14.75

GF - Fit Plate - Chicken

$15.50

GF - Sides

2 Eggs

$3.25

Potatoes

$5.50

Sweet potato fries

$5.50

Shoestring fries

$5.50

Small house salad

$6.60

Cottage cheese

$3.75

Chicken breast

$7.50

Turkey bacon

$6.99

Hamburger Patty

$7.99

Bacon

$6.50

Pork sasuage link

$6.25

Hormel Ham

$6.25

Aidells chicken apple sausage

$7.50

USDA Choice NY Steak

$16.25

GF - Extra Condiments

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Whipped Cream

$1.50

Fruit compote

$1.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

Salsa

$1.50

Avocado

$2.75

Salad Dressing

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.25

Extra Condiments

S/Cream cheese

$1.50

S/ Whipped Cream

$1.50

S/Fruit Compote

$1.75

S/Sour Cream

$1.50

S/Salsa

$1.50

S/Dressing

$1.50

S/Guacamole

$2.25

100% Maple Syrup

$2.25

Lunch

Basic Burger

$15.25

Guacamole Burger

$16.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.75

Gardenburger

$15.25

Niman Ranch Burger

$17.25

Patty Melt

$16.50

Impossible Burger

$18.00

$ sub niman ranch

$3.50

$sub kobe beef

$3.50

Taco Salad

$17.25

Thai Chicken Salad

$17.75

Seafood Salad

$20.00

Cobb Salad

$17.25

Blackened Southwestern Chicken Salad

$17.25

Bay Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Small House Salad

$8.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Add Soup

$5.50

Quinoa and Chicken Salad

$17.25

DR Salad

$22.00

Stuff Avocado Salad

$16.75

Retail

Hat

$18.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Coffee Mugs

$7.00

Whole Bean Coffee

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Stacks where Breakfast and Lunch are served with a smile. Voted the best Breakfast spot 5 years in row.

Website

Location

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
STACKS image
STACKS image
STACKS image
STACKS image

