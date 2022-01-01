- Home
LUNA Mexican Kitchen The Pruneyard
1,212 Reviews
$$
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570
Campbell, CA 95008
Popular Items
Parrillada Add Ons
Wild Lobster Tail
One Chicken Jalapeno Sausage
One Wild Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
One Garlic Butter Shrimp
One Cheese Chile Relleno
10 oz Side of Veggies
Four Jumbo Wild Herb Garlic Butter Shrimp
One St. Louis Rib
Barco
Four Beer Batter Shrimp
Five Chili-Lime shrimp
2 Oz Grilled Onios
4 oz Side of Garlic Butter
Salsa & Sauces 1
2 oz Cashew Crema
4 oz Cashew Crema
8 oz Cashew Crema
2 oz Habanero Sauce
4 oz Habanero Sauce
2 oz Smokey Chipotle Sauce
4 oz Honey Chipotle Sauce
2 oz Chipotle Aioli
4 oz Chipotle Aioli
2 oz Molcajete Salsa
4 oz Molcajete Salsa
8 oz Salsa Ranchera
16 oz Salsa Ranchera
32 oz Salsa Ranchera
4 oz Salsa Suiza
8 oz Salsa Suiza
16 oz Salsa Suiza
32 oz Salsa Suiza
4 oz Salsa Roja
8 oz Salsa Roja
16 oz Salsa Roja
32 oz Salsa Roja
4 oz Green Chips Salsa
8 oz Green Chips Salsa
16 oz Green Chips Salsa
32 oz Green Chips Salsa
4 oz Roja Chips Salsa
8 oz Roja Chips Salsa
16 oz Roja Chips Salsa
32 oz Roja Chips Salsa
4 oz Mole Sauce
8 oz Mole Sauce
16 oz Mole Sauce
24 oz Mole Sauce
32 oz Mole Sauce
2 oz Salsa Cruda
4 oz Salsa Cruda
2 oz Chile Aioli
4 oz Chile Aioli
2oz Caramelo Sauce
Dairy Sides 1
Dressing 1
2 oz Serrano Lime Crema
4 oz Serrano Lime Crema
2 oz Chamoy
4 oz Chamoy
2 oz Ponzu Sauce
2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
4 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
2 oz Mint Jalapeno Dressing
4 oz Mint Jalapeno Dressing
2 oz Citrus Vinaigrette
4 oz Citrus Vinaigrette
2 oz Creamy Cilantro Dressing
4 oz Creamy Cilantro Dressing
2 oz Serrano Lime Vinaigrette
4 oz Serrano Lime Vinaigrette
2 oz Caesar Dressing
Protein 1
Seafood 1
Starch 1
Veggies 1
ONe Grilled Nopal
One Grill Jalapeno
10 Oz Grilled Veggies
2 oz Pickled Habanero Onions
Side Spinach
Side Cabbage
Side Escabeche
Side Fruta
Side of Avocado
Side of Cilantro
Side Of Cucumber
Side of Diced Tomatoes
2 oz Side of Guacamole
Side of Iceberg Lettuce
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Red Onions
Side of Sliced Grill Jalapeno
Side of sliced Raw Jalapeno
Side Salad
Side Sweet Potato
Sparragus
Watermelon Raddish
Platos Chicos
Guacamole
avocado, onion, cilantro, serrano, lime, with choice of chicharrones or tortilla chips
Ceviche (New Recipe)
wild catch of the day, fresh lime juice, red onion, cucumber, heirloom tomato, radish, avocado, habanero, cilantro, with crisp tostada
Coctel De Camarones
wild shrimp, cucumber, avocado, house-made cocktail sauce, onion, cilantro, with saltine crackers
Camote
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
Bacon Wrapped Camarones
jumbo wild shrimp, bacon, queso Oaxaca, jalapeño, pea shoots, cabbage, honey-chipotle glaze
Colifor Frito
battered cauliflower with serrano lime crema
Tacos Dorados de Papa
three crispy taquitos with pureed potatoes, organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa
Elote
fire-roasted whole corn on the cob, queso fresco, ground chile, chipotle aioli, lime
Fruta Con Chile
pineapple, jicama, cucumber, mango, chile, lime, house-made chamoy, tamarind straw
Queso Flameado
flamed jack cheese, fire-roasted poblano pepper, with handmade corn tortillas
Flautas de Pollo
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
Large Quesadilla
Ensalada de Nopal
grilled nopales, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted poblano, roasted corn, queso fresco, fresh lime
Chips & Salsa
Vegggie Tamal
Enchiladas
1 Mole Poblano Enchilada
2 Mole Poblano Enchiladas
1 Enchilada Placera
2 Enchiladas Placeras
1 Enchilada Suiza
2 Enchiladas Suizas
1 Enchilada Roja
2 Enchiladas Rojas
1 Enchilada El Vegan
mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema
2 Enchiladas El Vegan
mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema
1 A la Carta Enchilada
Kits
Enchilada Platter
Our enchilada kit comes with 6 enchiladas: SUIZAS: chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa ROJAS: cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema MOLE: chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds PLACERAS: traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg VEGAN: mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa
Marketplace
Marketplace
LUNArita
LUNArita - 16 oz (2.5 servings)
Our signature margarita made with 100% agave tequila. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
LUNArita - 32 oz (5 servings)
Our signature margarita made with 100% agave tequila. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
LUNArita Cadillac - 16 oz (2.5 servings)
Our LUNA-rita topped with bauchant orange liqueur. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
LUNArita Cadillac - 32 oz (5 servings)
Our LUNA-rita topped with bauchant orange liqueur. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
LUNArita Especial - 16 oz (2.5 servings)
Our Cadillac LUNArita topped with your choice of one signature flavor. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
LUNArita Especial - 32 oz (5 servings)
Our Cadillac LUNArita topped with your choice of one signature flavor. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Sangria
Sangria - 16 oz
Sangria : red wine, brandy, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Sangria - 32 oz
Sangria : red wine, brandy, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Paloma
Mexican Bottled Soda
Cafe de Olla
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Agua Frescas/Teas/Lemonades
Kids
Kids Crispy Rolled Taco
crispy rolled taco with pureed potato, with a side of arroz verde and refried pinto beans with jack cheese
Kids Quesadilla
handmade corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, with a side of refried pinto beans with jack cheese
Kids Chicken Bowl
shredded chicken, arroz verde, and refried pinto beans with jack cheese
Kid's Bean And Cheese Burrito
Kid's Breakfast Meal (until 3:00pm)
served daily until 3:00pm | one egg any style, one piece of bacon, breakfast potatoes, and refried pinto beans with jack cheese
Burritos & Bowls
Buddha Bowl
brown rice and quinoa blend, pepita chimichurri portobello mushroom, epazote black beans, sweet potato, avocado, pickled habanero and red onion, organic kale and romaine tossed with jalapeño vinaigrette, topped with spiced pepitas, chipotle cashew crema
Citrus Carnitas Bowl
Niman Ranch carnitas, arroz rojo, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, pickled habanero and red onion, guacamole, salsa fresca, salsa cruda
Chimichurri Skirt Steak Bowl
a quarter pound of all-natural hormone-free skirt steak topped with pepita chimichurri, arroz rojo, epazote black beans, grilled squash, pickled habanero and red onion, sweet potato, arugula, avocado
Chile Lime Chicken Bowl
adobo pollo, epazote black beans with queso fresco, arroz verde, heirloom tomato and roasted corn salsa, guacamole, pickled habanero and red onion, organic kale and romaine tossed with jalapeño vinaigrette, topped with spiced pepitas, smoky chipotle
Omega 3 Bowl
pan seared wild caught salmon, brown rice and quinoa blend, organic mixed greens, avocado, walnuts, sweet potato
Protein Bowl
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Carne Asada Burrito (New Recipe)
all-natural, hormone-free carne asada, citrus avocado salsa, arroz rojo, pinto beans, onion & cilantro
Pollo Asado Burrito (New Recipe)
Mary's pollo asado, melted jack cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, arroz rojo, pinto beans, avocado, smoky chipotle, citrus avocado salsa, crema
Carnitas Burrito (New Recipe)
Niman Ranch carnitas, charro beans, arroz rojo, pickled habanero red onion, salsa cruda, guacamole
Vegetarian Burrito (New Recipe)
melted jack cheese, frijoles de la olla, arroz verde, avocado, shredded iceberg lettuce, crema, salsa fresca
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Burrito
3 bacon wrapped shrimp, black beans, honey-chipotle, cabbage slaw
Baja-Cali Wild Cod Burrito
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado, chile de arbol, wrapped in your choice of flour or whole wheat tortilla
Ensaladas
Chopped Salad
organic romaine, jicama, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, serrano lime vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
organic mixed greens, seasonal fruit and vegetables, crisp apple, tri-colored quinoa, goat cheese, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette
Avocado Shrimp Salad
wild chili-lime shrimp, organic romaine, avocado, roasted corn, cucumber, jicama, pickled habanero and red onion, cherry tomatoes, green goddess dressing
Arugula Beet Salad
organic arugula, red and golden beets, grapefruit, orange, pickled red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette
Steak Salad
a quarter pound of grilled skirt steak, organic mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Romaine Salad
organic baby kale, romaine, watermelon radish, fresh mint, fennel, roasted cauliflower, celery, toasted pepitas, mint jalapeño vinaigrette
Sopas (Copy)
Tacos
Veggie Tacos
jack cheese a la plancha, sautéed spinach, grilled asparagus, portobello "fajita," smoky chipotle, pea shoots, chipotle cashew crema, avocado, with a side of epazote black beans
Pollo Asado Tacos w/ Refried Beans
Mary’s free-range chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, smoky chipotle, with refried beans and queso fresco
Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
Carnitas Tacos w/ Refried Beans
Niman Ranch pork, cilantro, onion, salsa cruda, with refried beans and queso fresco
Lamb Barbacoa Tacos
slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, served with Rancho Gordo lima beans, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeño
Cochinita Pibil Tacos
24-hour marinated achiote-citrus pork, slow-braised in banana leaf, topped with pickled habanero and red onion, with epazote black beans
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Tacos
bacon-wrapped shrimp, creamy serrano lime slaw, honey-chipotle glaze, with epazote black beans
Salmon Tacos
pan seared wild caught salmon, avocado pineapple jalapeño salsa, chipotle cashew crema, creamy serrano lime slaw with epazote black beans
Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos
Beer battered wild shrimp, avocado pineapple jalapeno salsa, serrano lime crema, honey chipotle glaze, crisp iceberg lettuce, with epazote black beans
1 Taco
Baja Fish Tacos
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, habanero red onion, avocado, smoky chipotle, with a side of epazote black beans
Parrilladas
Veggie Grill
grilled seasonal vegetables: cauliflower steak, carrot, squash, zucchini, cremini mushroom, nopal, sweet potato ~rice and black beans for two, plus two vegan barcos: guacamole, salsa fresca, organic iceberg and chipotle cashew crema
Chico Mixed Grill
carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Chico Deluxe Mixed Grill
lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Mediano Mixed Grill
carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Mediano Deluxe Mixed Grill
lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Grande Mixed Grill
carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Grande Deluxe Mixed Grill
lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Enorme Mixed Grill
carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
Enorme Deluxe Mixed Grill
lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca
1/4 lb Parrilladas
choose one grill item ~rice and beans for one, plus one barco
1/2 lb Parrilladas
choose up to two grill items ~rice and beans for up to two, plus one barco
1 lb Parrilladas
choose up to TWO grill items ~rice and beans for up to TWO
Platos Grandes
Chile Verde w/ Corn Tortillas
natural pork braised in salsa verde, with arroz rojo, refried beans and handmade corn tortillas
Mole Poblano Con Pollo w/ Corn Tortillas
half a roasted Mary's free-range chicken topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds, with arroz rojo, frijoles de la olla and handmade corn tortillas
Cochinita Pibil w/ Corn Tortillas
24-hour marinated achiote-citrus pork, slow-braised in banana leaf, topped with pickled habanero and red onion, with arroz rojo, epazote black beans and handmade corn tortillas
Lamb Barbacoa
slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, with Rancho Gordo lima beans, escabeche and handmade corn tortillas
Rellenos
Chile Relleno De Calabacitas w/ Corn Tortillas
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, cabbage, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas
Chile Relleno Picadillo w/ Corn Tortillas
ﬁre-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, potato, peas, carrots, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our Purpose: To share our passion for farm to table Mexican food that nourishes both our body and our spirit.
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell, CA 95008