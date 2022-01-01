Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

LUNA Mexican Kitchen The Pruneyard

1,212 Reviews

$$

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570

Campbell, CA 95008

Popular Items

Protein Bowl
Guacamole
2 Enchiladas Suizas

Parrillada Add Ons

Wild Lobster Tail

$35.00

One Chicken Jalapeno Sausage

$6.00

One Wild Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$7.00

One Garlic Butter Shrimp

$4.00

One Cheese Chile Relleno

$7.00

10 oz Side of Veggies

$7.00

Four Jumbo Wild Herb Garlic Butter Shrimp

$16.00

One St. Louis Rib

$3.50

Barco

$5.00

Four Beer Batter Shrimp

$10.00

Five Chili-Lime shrimp

$13.00

2 Oz Grilled Onios

$3.00

4 oz Side of Garlic Butter

$4.00

Beans 1

Charro Beans

$6.00

Refried Beans

$6.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Lima Beans

$5.00

Salsa & Sauces 1

2 oz Cashew Crema

$2.00

4 oz Cashew Crema

$4.00

8 oz Cashew Crema

$16.00

2 oz Habanero Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

4 oz Habanero Sauce

$4.00Out of stock

2 oz Smokey Chipotle Sauce

$2.00

4 oz Honey Chipotle Sauce

$4.00

2 oz Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

4 oz Chipotle Aioli

$4.00

2 oz Molcajete Salsa

$2.00

4 oz Molcajete Salsa

$4.00

8 oz Salsa Ranchera

$5.00

16 oz Salsa Ranchera

$10.00

32 oz Salsa Ranchera

$20.00

4 oz Salsa Suiza

$5.00

8 oz Salsa Suiza

$5.00

16 oz Salsa Suiza

$10.00

32 oz Salsa Suiza

$14.00

4 oz Salsa Roja

$5.00

8 oz Salsa Roja

$10.00

16 oz Salsa Roja

$15.00

32 oz Salsa Roja

$24.00

4 oz Green Chips Salsa

$2.50

8 oz Green Chips Salsa

$5.00

16 oz Green Chips Salsa

$10.00

32 oz Green Chips Salsa

$16.00

4 oz Roja Chips Salsa

$2.50

8 oz Roja Chips Salsa

$5.00

16 oz Roja Chips Salsa

$7.50

32 oz Roja Chips Salsa

$12.50

4 oz Mole Sauce

$6.50

8 oz Mole Sauce

$13.00

16 oz Mole Sauce

$20.00

24 oz Mole Sauce

$26.50

32 oz Mole Sauce

$33.00

2 oz Salsa Cruda

$2.00

4 oz Salsa Cruda

$4.00

2 oz Chile Aioli

$2.00

4 oz Chile Aioli

$4.00

2oz Caramelo Sauce

$1.50

Dairy Sides 1

Crema 2 oz

$2.00

Crema 4 oz

$4.00

Queso Fresco 2 oz

$4.00

Jack Cheese 2 oz

$2.00

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$4.50

Goat Cheese 2 oz

$4.50

Side Garlic Butter 4 oz

$4.00

Dressing 1

2 oz Serrano Lime Crema

$2.00

4 oz Serrano Lime Crema

$4.00

2 oz Chamoy

$2.00

4 oz Chamoy

$4.00

2 oz Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

4 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$4.00

2 oz Mint Jalapeno Dressing

$2.00

4 oz Mint Jalapeno Dressing

$4.00

2 oz Citrus Vinaigrette

$2.00

4 oz Citrus Vinaigrette

$4.00

2 oz Creamy Cilantro Dressing

$2.00Out of stock

4 oz Creamy Cilantro Dressing

$4.00Out of stock

2 oz Serrano Lime Vinaigrette

$2.00

4 oz Serrano Lime Vinaigrette

$4.00

2 oz Caesar Dressing

Protein 1

5 oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

4 oz Adobo Chicken

$6.00

4oz Tinga

$6.00

4 oz Asada

$9.00

4 oz Carnitas

$6.00

One Jalapeno Sausage

$6.00

Side of Ribs (4 Bones)

$13.00

4. oz Chorizo

$7.00

4 oz Side of Chicharrones

$5.00

4 oz Barbacoa

$10.00

Side NY Steak

$20.00

Seafood 1

One Bacon Wrap Camaron

$7.00

Five Chili Lime shrimp

$13.00

Four Garlic Butter Shrimp

$16.00

One Garlic Butter Shrimp

$4.00

5 oz Pan Seared Salmon

$20.00

Lobster

$35.00

Four Beer-butter Shrimp

$13.00

Starch 1

Red Rice

$5.00

Green Rice

$5.00

Side Quinoa

$5.00

Quinoa & Brown Rice

$5.00

Side Sweet potato

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoe

$6.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Veggies 1

ONe Grilled Nopal

$2.00

One Grill Jalapeno

$1.00

10 Oz Grilled Veggies

$7.00

2 oz Pickled Habanero Onions

$2.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Side Cabbage

$2.00

Side Escabeche

$2.00

Side Fruta

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Side Of Cucumber

$2.00

Side of Diced Tomatoes

$1.50

2 oz Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Side of Iceberg Lettuce

$6.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Side of Red Onions

$1.50

Side of Sliced Grill Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of sliced Raw Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato

$2.50

Sparragus

$2.00

Watermelon Raddish

Platos Chicos

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, onion, cilantro, serrano, lime, with choice of chicharrones or tortilla chips

Ceviche (New Recipe)

$21.00

wild catch of the day, fresh lime juice, red onion, cucumber, heirloom tomato, radish, avocado, habanero, cilantro, with crisp tostada

Coctel De Camarones

Coctel De Camarones

$16.50

wild shrimp, cucumber, avocado, house-made cocktail sauce, onion, cilantro, with saltine crackers

Camote

Camote

$8.00

charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli

Bacon Wrapped Camarones

Bacon Wrapped Camarones

$18.00

jumbo wild shrimp, bacon, queso Oaxaca, jalapeño, pea shoots, cabbage, honey-chipotle glaze

Colifor Frito

Colifor Frito

$10.00

battered cauliflower with serrano lime crema

Tacos Dorados de Papa

Tacos Dorados de Papa

$10.00

three crispy taquitos with pureed potatoes, organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa

Elote

Elote

$7.00

fire-roasted whole corn on the cob, queso fresco, ground chile, chipotle aioli, lime

Fruta Con Chile

Fruta Con Chile

$10.00

pineapple, jicama, cucumber, mango, chile, lime, house-made chamoy, tamarind straw

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$10.00

flamed jack cheese, fire-roasted poblano pepper, with handmade corn tortillas

Flautas de Pollo

Flautas de Pollo

$14.00

three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole

Large Quesadilla

$15.00

Ensalada de Nopal

$14.00

grilled nopales, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted poblano, roasted corn, queso fresco, fresh lime

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Vegggie Tamal

$12.00

Enchiladas

1 Mole Poblano Enchilada

$16.00

2 Mole Poblano Enchiladas

$19.00

1 Enchilada Placera

$14.00

2 Enchiladas Placeras

$17.00

1 Enchilada Suiza

$16.00

2 Enchiladas Suizas

$19.00

1 Enchilada Roja

$14.00

2 Enchiladas Rojas

$17.00

1 Enchilada El Vegan

$14.00

mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema

2 Enchiladas El Vegan

2 Enchiladas El Vegan

$17.00

mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema

1 A la Carta Enchilada

$8.00

Kits

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$42.00

Our enchilada kit comes with 6 enchiladas: SUIZAS: chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa ROJAS: cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema MOLE: chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds PLACERAS: traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg VEGAN: mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa

Marketplace

Guacamole - 24 oz

Guacamole - 24 oz

$48.00

Charro Beans - 32 oz

$40.00

Refried Beans - 32 oz

$40.00

Black Beans - 32 oz

$40.00

Pinto Beans - 32 oz

$40.00

Arroz Verde - 32 oz

$30.00

Lima Beans - 32 oz

$40.00

Marketplace

Non-GMO Organic Corn Tortilla Chips

Non-GMO Organic Corn Tortilla Chips

$8.00
All Natural Pork Chicharrones

All Natural Pork Chicharrones

$8.00
1 Dozen Non-GMO Organic Corn Tortillas

1 Dozen Non-GMO Organic Corn Tortillas

$9.00

Our signature hand-pressed non-GMO tortillas served warm for your meal.

LUNArita

made with 100% agave tequila

LUNArita - 16 oz (2.5 servings)

$24.00

Our signature margarita made with 100% agave tequila. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

LUNArita - 32 oz (5 servings)

$45.00

Our signature margarita made with 100% agave tequila. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

LUNArita Cadillac - 16 oz (2.5 servings)

$28.00

Our LUNA-rita topped with bauchant orange liqueur. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

LUNArita Cadillac - 32 oz (5 servings)

$55.00

Our LUNA-rita topped with bauchant orange liqueur. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

LUNArita Especial - 16 oz (2.5 servings)

$30.00

Our Cadillac LUNArita topped with your choice of one signature flavor. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

LUNArita Especial - 32 oz (5 servings)

$60.00

Our Cadillac LUNArita topped with your choice of one signature flavor. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Sangria

red wine, brandy, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice

Sangria - 16 oz

$24.00

Sangria : red wine, brandy, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Sangria - 32 oz

$45.00

Sangria : red wine, brandy, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Paloma

Paloma - 16 oz

$35.00

Paloma : herradura de resposado tequila, fresh lime juice, Squirt, and a pinch of salt. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Mexican Bottled Soda

Single Bottled Coke

$5.00

Single Bottled Sprite

$5.00

Single Bottled Squirt

$5.00Out of stock

Single Jarrito Fruit Punch

$5.00

Single Jarrito Mandarin

$5.00

Cafe de Olla

Cafe de la Olla

$5.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Agua Frescas/Teas/Lemonades

Horchata

$5.00

Agua Fresca of the Day

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Kids

Kids Crispy Rolled Taco

$7.00

crispy rolled taco with pureed potato, with a side of arroz verde and refried pinto beans with jack cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

handmade corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, with a side of refried pinto beans with jack cheese

Kids Chicken Bowl

$7.00

shredded chicken, arroz verde, and refried pinto beans with jack cheese

Kid's Bean And Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Kid's Breakfast Meal (until 3:00pm)

$7.00

served daily until 3:00pm | one egg any style, one piece of bacon, breakfast potatoes, and refried pinto beans with jack cheese

Burritos & Bowls

Buddha Bowl

$17.00

brown rice and quinoa blend, pepita chimichurri portobello mushroom, epazote black beans, sweet potato, avocado, pickled habanero and red onion, organic kale and romaine tossed with jalapeño vinaigrette, topped with spiced pepitas, chipotle cashew crema

Citrus Carnitas Bowl

$15.00

Niman Ranch carnitas, arroz rojo, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, pickled habanero and red onion, guacamole, salsa fresca, salsa cruda

Chimichurri Skirt Steak Bowl

$26.00

a quarter pound of all-natural hormone-free skirt steak topped with pepita chimichurri, arroz rojo, epazote black beans, grilled squash, pickled habanero and red onion, sweet potato, arugula, avocado

Chile Lime Chicken Bowl

$15.00

adobo pollo, epazote black beans with queso fresco, arroz verde, heirloom tomato and roasted corn salsa, guacamole, pickled habanero and red onion, organic kale and romaine tossed with jalapeño vinaigrette, topped with spiced pepitas, smoky chipotle

Omega 3 Bowl

Omega 3 Bowl

$24.00

pan seared wild caught salmon, brown rice and quinoa blend, organic mixed greens, avocado, walnuts, sweet potato

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$14.00

grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca

Carne Asada Burrito (New Recipe)

$15.50

all-natural, hormone-free carne asada, citrus avocado salsa, arroz rojo, pinto beans, onion & cilantro

Pollo Asado Burrito (New Recipe)

$16.00

Mary's pollo asado, melted jack cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, arroz rojo, pinto beans, avocado, smoky chipotle, citrus avocado salsa, crema

Carnitas Burrito (New Recipe)

$15.00

Niman Ranch carnitas, charro beans, arroz rojo, pickled habanero red onion, salsa cruda, guacamole

Vegetarian Burrito (New Recipe)

Vegetarian Burrito (New Recipe)

$13.00

melted jack cheese, frijoles de la olla, arroz verde, avocado, shredded iceberg lettuce, crema, salsa fresca

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

3 bacon wrapped shrimp, black beans, honey-chipotle, cabbage slaw

Baja-Cali Wild Cod Burrito

$17.00

beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado, chile de arbol, wrapped in your choice of flour or whole wheat tortilla

Ensaladas

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

organic romaine, jicama, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, serrano lime vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

organic mixed greens, seasonal fruit and vegetables, crisp apple, tri-colored quinoa, goat cheese, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Avocado Shrimp Salad

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$21.00

wild chili-lime shrimp, organic romaine, avocado, roasted corn, cucumber, jicama, pickled habanero and red onion, cherry tomatoes, green goddess dressing

Arugula Beet Salad

Arugula Beet Salad

$14.00

organic arugula, red and golden beets, grapefruit, orange, pickled red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$23.00

a quarter pound of grilled skirt steak, organic mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Romaine Salad

Kale Romaine Salad

$14.00

organic baby kale, romaine, watermelon radish, fresh mint, fennel, roasted cauliflower, celery, toasted pepitas, mint jalapeño vinaigrette

Sopas (Copy)

Bowl Pozole

$15.00

Caldo de Pollo

$15.00

Homemade chicken soup topped with avocado, cabbage, queso fresco, with arroz verde!

Tacos

Niman Ranch lamb barbacoa tacos, served with consommé, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeno
Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$13.00

jack cheese a la plancha, sautéed spinach, grilled asparagus, portobello "fajita," smoky chipotle, pea shoots, chipotle cashew crema, avocado, with a side of epazote black beans

Pollo Asado Tacos w/ Refried Beans

Pollo Asado Tacos w/ Refried Beans

$13.00

Mary’s free-range chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, smoky chipotle, with refried beans and queso fresco

Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans

Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans

$14.00

all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco

Carnitas Tacos w/ Refried Beans

$13.00

Niman Ranch pork, cilantro, onion, salsa cruda, with refried beans and queso fresco

Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

$16.00

slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, served with Rancho Gordo lima beans, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeño

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$14.00

24-hour marinated achiote-citrus pork, slow-braised in banana leaf, topped with pickled habanero and red onion, with epazote black beans

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Tacos

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

bacon-wrapped shrimp, creamy serrano lime slaw, honey-chipotle glaze, with epazote black beans

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$22.00

pan seared wild caught salmon, avocado pineapple jalapeño salsa, chipotle cashew crema, creamy serrano lime slaw with epazote black beans

Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos

Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Beer battered wild shrimp, avocado pineapple jalapeno salsa, serrano lime crema, honey chipotle glaze, crisp iceberg lettuce, with epazote black beans

1 Taco

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, habanero red onion, avocado, smoky chipotle, with a side of epazote black beans

Parrilladas

served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas.

Veggie Grill

$32.00

grilled seasonal vegetables: cauliflower steak, carrot, squash, zucchini, cremini mushroom, nopal, sweet potato ~rice and black beans for two, plus two vegan barcos: guacamole, salsa fresca, organic iceberg and chipotle cashew crema

Chico Mixed Grill

$78.00

carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Chico Deluxe Mixed Grill

$108.00

lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Mediano Mixed Grill

$137.00

carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Mediano Deluxe Mixed Grill

$170.00

lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Grande Mixed Grill

$193.00

carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Grande Deluxe Mixed Grill

$253.00

lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Enorme Mixed Grill

$238.00

carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

Enorme Deluxe Mixed Grill

$329.00

lobster tail, cheese chile relleno, sweet potato, carnitas, grilled Mary's free-range chicken, steak fajita, St. Louis rib, wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, jumbo wild herb garlic butter shrimp, jalapeño sausage. Served with arroz verde, charro or epazote black beans, sautéed onions, and our handmade nixtamal corn tortillas. | Plus Barco(s): guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca

1/4 lb Parrilladas

$26.00

choose one grill item ~rice and beans for one, plus one barco

1/2 lb Parrilladas

$47.00

choose up to two grill items ~rice and beans for up to two, plus one barco

1 lb Parrilladas

$68.00

choose up to TWO grill items ~rice and beans for up to TWO

Platos Grandes

Chile Verde w/ Corn Tortillas

$22.00

natural pork braised in salsa verde, with arroz rojo, refried beans and handmade corn tortillas

Mole Poblano Con Pollo w/ Corn Tortillas

Mole Poblano Con Pollo w/ Corn Tortillas

$24.00

half a roasted Mary's free-range chicken topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds, with arroz rojo, frijoles de la olla and handmade corn tortillas

Cochinita Pibil w/ Corn Tortillas

Cochinita Pibil w/ Corn Tortillas

$23.00

24-hour marinated achiote-citrus pork, slow-braised in banana leaf, topped with pickled habanero and red onion, with arroz rojo, epazote black beans and handmade corn tortillas

Lamb Barbacoa

$25.00

slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, with Rancho Gordo lima beans, escabeche and handmade corn tortillas

Enchiladas

1 Mole Poblano Enchilada

$16.00

chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds, with arroz rojo and refried beans with queso fresco

2 Mole Poblano Enchiladas

$19.00

chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds, with arroz rojo and refried beans with queso fresco

1 Enchilada Placera

$14.00

traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chili sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg, with arroz verde and frijoles de la olla

2 Enchiladas Placeras

2 Enchiladas Placeras

$17.00

traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chili sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg, with arroz verde and frijoles de la olla

1 Enchilada Suiza

$16.00

chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz rojo and refried beans with queso fresco

2 Enchiladas Suizas

$19.00

chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz rojo and refried beans with queso fresco

1 Enchilada El Vegan

$14.00

mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema

2 Enchiladas El Vegan

2 Enchiladas El Vegan

$17.00

mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema

1 Enchilada Roja

$14.00

cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema, with arroz verde and epazote black beans

2 Enchiladas Rojas

2 Enchiladas Rojas

$17.00

cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema, with arroz verde and epazote black beans

Extra Sauce

$2.50

Rellenos

Chile Relleno De Calabacitas w/ Corn Tortillas

Chile Relleno De Calabacitas w/ Corn Tortillas

$16.00

fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, cabbage, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas

Chile Relleno Picadillo w/ Corn Tortillas

Chile Relleno Picadillo w/ Corn Tortillas

$18.00

ﬁre-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, potato, peas, carrots, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas

Postres

Chocoflan

$9.00

Bunuelos

$9.00

Cafe De La Olla

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate (New Recipe)

$4.00
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Purpose: To share our passion for farm to table Mexican food that nourishes both our body and our spirit.

Location

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

