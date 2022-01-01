Wild Rose 200 East Campbell Avenue
200 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
Salads
Vegetable
Sushi
Meat & Poultry
Filet Mignon
Dairy, Allium
Butter Chicken
Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Soy
Brisket Sliders
Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Dairy, Egg
Pork Wontons
Comes with 6 Gluten Wheat, Sesame, Allium, Pork
Meatballs
Gluten Wheat, Allium, Pork
Steak Tartare
Egg, Allium, Gluten, Wheat
Lechon
Allium, Soy, Sesame, Pork
Ribeye Steak
Seafood
Salmon
Fish, Dairy, Egg
Miso Black Cod
Fish, Dairy, Egg
Fried Calamari
Shellfish, Egg, Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Egg, Dairy
Ceviche Tostada
Tempura Rock Shrimp
Shellfish, Egg, Gluten, Wheat
Kusshi Oysters 1/2 Doz
Shellfish, Allium, Soy
Salmon Crudo Special
Kusshi Oysters 1 Dozen
Sushi Tower
Sweets
Signature Cocktails
Wild Rose
1.5 oz Hornitos Repo .75 oz Lofi Gentian Amaro .5 oz Fresh lemon juice 1 oz Simple syrup 1 oz Lagunitas hop water Splash of Soda Water 4 mint leaves Mint Muddled with Simple syrup first then add remaining ingredients, Shake and fine double strain into coupe glass. Top with Lagunitas Sparkling Water. Glass: Coupe Glass Garnish: Dried rose and dehydrated fig
Cenote’ Vacay
Muddle mint and cucumber with the simple syrup and toss all remains into large collins signature glass 2 oz 21 seed mint/jalapeno tequila .5 oz Italicus Liqueur 1 oz simple 1 oz lime .25 oz of filthy black cherry syrup Muddled cucumber and mint Muddle mint and cucumber with the simple syrup and toss all remains into large collins signature glass Glass: Highball Glass Garnish: 3 Cucumber slices and generous mint sprig
Mango Deck
2 oz Casamigos Blanco tequila .75 oz Lime .75 oz Mango puree 1 oz Jalapeno Simple Syrup 1 oz jalapeno syrup Dehydrated lime soaked in 151 Topped with cinnamon Tajin rim Tamarind straw with pineapple leaves Shake everything over fresh ice into a Old Fashion glass Glass: Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: Tajin rim, Pineapple frond, Tamarind straw
Velvet Moon
2 oz No. 3 Gin .5 oz Luxardo Marichno Liqueur .25 oz Crème de Casis .25 oz Italicus Liqueur .75 oz Lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup .25 crème de violet 1 oz Egg White Combine all ingredients into shaker and dry shake for 15-20 seconds Once dry shook, fill with ice and shake again. Shake until chilled then strain into coupe glass. Glass: Nick and Nora glass Garnish: thyme on clip and lavender line on top of glass
Love At First Sip
1.5 oz Stoli Vanilla .5 oz simple syrup 1 oz pineapple juice 1 oz lime juice 2 dashes of grenadine 2 dashes of peach bitters Topped with Red Bull Coconut .25 sugar rim Dehydrated peach and pineapple leaf and gold straw Combine everything with sparkling wine and shake for 15 to 20 seconds until well chilled and double strain over fresh ice into a highball glass Glass: Highball Glass Garnish: Pineapple, pineapple leaf, coconut chunk
La Vie En Rose
1.5oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit Rose .75 oz lemon juice .5 oz Elderflower Liqueur .5 oz simple syrup 2 dashes hella aromatic bitters 2 oz Chandon garden spritz, to fill Grapefruit peel to garnish Edible flower garnish Combine everything but soda in a mixing tin and shake with ice for 10-15 seconds, until quickly chilled. Swirl in the soda and fine strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with grapefruit peel, luxardo cherries and mint Glass: Black Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: mint, grapefruit peel, luxardo cherry on a flamingo skewer
Lone Wolf
1.5 oz Bulleit bourbon rye .75 oz amaretto 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Orange slice for garnish Filthy black cherry for garnish Shake everything and fine strain over fresh ice into a double old fashion glass garnish crushed almond rim, orange peel and one luxardo cherry in orange pocket. Half rim with black cherry syrup and crushed nuts with 2 dehydrated oranges Glass: Signature Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: rimed filthy cherry syrup, ground peanut rim, dehydrated orange
Smoke & Mirrors
1.5 oz Noble Double Oak Bourbon .25 oz Luxardo Marichino Liqueur .25 oz Lillet .25 oz Fernet .25 oz Sweet Vermouth .25 oz Simple Syrup 3 dashes Mexican Chocolate Bitters 1 dash Angostura Bitters Stirred cocktail Old fashion cube Smoked Cocktail Stir ingredients in glass mixer with ice and fine strain into old fashioned glass, we will add chocolate bitters afterward Glass: Old fashioned Glass Garnish: Orange ribbon
Apple Jack
2 oz Roe & Co 2 oz Apple Juice 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz agave 2 dashes of bitter afterward Garnish with Green Apple Fan and bunch of mint Topped with Ginger Beer Combine everything with and shake for 15 to 20 seconds until well chilled and double strain over fresh ice into a highball glass
Night Cap
2 oz Ketel One Vodka 1 oz Cold Brew CNT .5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur .5 oz Demerara Syrup Shake everything with ice for 15 to 20 seconds until well chilled. Fine strain into a Martini Glass. Top with 3 coffee ground beans
Mez Around & Pine Out
.5 oz Union Mezcal .5 oz Hornitos Reposado .5 oz Aperol .5 oz Yellow Chartreuse .75 oz Agave .75 oz Lime 1.5 Pineapple Garnish with Pineapple leaf with clip Combine all ingredients into shaker shake for 15-20 seconds Shake until chilled then fine strain into Nick an Nora glass. Glass: Nick and Nora Glass Garnish: Pineapple Leaf on clip
There’s Nutt’in To It
1.5 oz Bulleit bourbon rye .75 oz amaretto 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Orange slice for garnish Filthy black cherry for garnish Shake everything and fine strain over fresh ice into a double old fashion glass garnish crushed almond rim, dehydrated orange peel Half rim with black cherry syrup and crushed nuts with 2 dehydrated orange Glass: Signature Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: rimed filthy cherry syrup, ground peanut rim, dehydrated orange
Wild Rose Marg
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
A Spritz is a Venetian wine-based cocktail, commonly served as an aperitif in Northeast Italy. It consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water. The original Spritz Veneziano uses Select as bitters and was created in Venice in 1920 Main alcohol: Prosecco Ingredients: 1 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco Splash of Soda water Preparation: Build into glass over ice, garnish and serve. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Orange Wedge Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass
Aviation
Blood & Sand
Boulevardier
The boulevardier cocktail is an alcoholic drink composed of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Campari. Its creation is ascribed to Erskine Gwynne, an American-born writer who founded a monthly magazine in Paris called Boulevardier, which appeared from 1927 to 1932. Main alcohol: Vermouth, Campari, Rye whiskey Ingredients: 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 1.5 oz rye whisky or bourbon Preparation: Stir with ice, strain, garnish and serve. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Cherry, Orange peel Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass
Caipirinha
Cosmopolitan
Daiquri
The daiquiri is a cocktail whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice, and sugar or other sweetener. The daiquiri is one of the six basic drinks listed in David A. Embury's classic The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks, which also lists some variations. Main alcohol: Rum Ingredients: 1.5 oz White rum 1 oz Lime juice .5 oz Simple syrup Preparation: Pour all ingredients into shaker with ice cubes. Shake well. Strain in chilled cocktail glass. Served: Straight up; without ice Standard garnish: Half a lime slice Drinkware: Cocktail glass
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
The espresso martini is a cold caffeinated alcoholic drink made with espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka. It is not a true martini as it contains neither gin nor vermouth, but is one of many drinks that incorporate the term martini into their names. Preparation: Pour all ingredients into cocktail shaker, shake well with ice, strain into chilled cocktail glass Served: Straight up: chilled, without ice Standard garnish: 3 coffee beans Base spirit: Vodka IBA specified ingredients: 50 ml vodka; 30 ml Kahlúa; 10 ml sugar syrup; 1 strong espresso
French 75
French 75 is a cocktail made from gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar. It is also called a 75 Cocktail, or in French simply a Soixante Quinze. The drink dates to World War I, and an early form was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris—later Harry's New York Bar—by barman Harry MacElhone. Main alcohol: Champagne Ingredients: 1 oz Gin .5 oz Lemon juice, 2 Dashes Simple syrup 2 oz Champagne Preparation: Combine gin, syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an iced champagne glass. Top up with Champagne. Stir gently. Drinkware: Champagne flute Served: Straight up: chilled, without ice
Gimlet
The gimlet is a cocktail made of gin and lime cordial. A 1928 description of the drink was: gin, and a spot of lime. A description in the 1953 Raymond Chandler novel The Long Goodbye stated that "a real gimlet is half gin and half Rose's lime juice and nothing else." Main alcohol: Gin Ingredients: 2 oz Gin .5 oz Lime Juice .5 Simple Syrup Preparation: Mix and serve. Garnish with a slice of lime. Served: Straight or on the rocks Standard garnish: Lime Drinkware: Cocktail glass
Gin Fizz
Irish coffee
Last Word
Long Island
Mai Tai
The Mai Tai is a cocktail made of rum, Curaçao liqueur, orgeat syrup, and lime juice. It is one of the characteristic cocktails in tiki culture. Main alcohol: Rum Ingredients: 1.5 oz White rum .5 oz Fresh lime juice .5 oz Orange curaçao .5 oz Orgeat syrup .75 oz Dark rum Preparation: Shake all ingredients except the dark rum together in a mixer with ice. Strain into glass and float the dark rum onto the top. Garnish and serve with straw. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice. Standard garnish: Lime peel, Pineapple spear Drinkware: Highball glass
Manhattan
A Manhattan is a cocktail made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters. While rye is the traditional whiskey of choice, other commonly used whiskies include Canadian whisky, bourbon, blended whiskey, and Tennessee whiskey. Main alcohol: Whisky Ingredients: 2 oz Rye or Canadian whisky .75 oz Sweet vermouth Dash Angostura bitters Maraschino cherry (Garnish) Preparation: Stirred over ice, strained into a chilled glass, garnished, and served straight up. Served: Straight up; without ice Standard garnish: Cherry Drinkware: Cocktail glass Base spirit: Whiskey
Margarita
A margarita is a cocktail consisting of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice often served with salt on the rim of the glass. The drink is served shaken with ice, blended with ice, or without ice. Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos, .75 oz Lime juice, .5 oz Agave Preparation: Rub the rim of the glass with the lime slice to make the black lava salt stick to it. Shake the other ingredients with ice, then carefully pour into the glass (taking care not to dislodge any salt). Garnish and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime slice, Lava Salt on the rim Drinkware: Bucket Glass
Martini
The martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist. Over the years, the martini has become one of the best-known mixed alcoholic beverages. A popular variation, the vodka martini, uses vodka instead of gin for the cocktail's base spirit. Main alcohol: Gin or Vodka Depending on Guest Ingredients: 1/2 oz Dry vermouth 3 oz Gin or Vodka (Depending on guest) Preparation: Straight: Pour all ingredients into mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir well. Strain in chilled martini cocktail glass. Squeeze oil from lemon peel onto the drink, or garnish with olive. Served: Straight (or on the rocks) Standard garnish: Lemon twist, Olive Drinkware: Martini glass
Mojito
Mojito is a traditional Cuban highball. The cocktail often consists of five ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint. Its combination of sweetness, citrus, and herbaceous mint flavors is intended to complement the rum, and has made the mojito a popular summer drink Main alcohol: Rum Ingredients: 1.5 oz White rum 1 oz Fresh lime juice 2 teaspoons Sugar 6 leaves of Mint Soda Water Preparation: Mint sprigs muddled with sugar and lime juice. Rum added and topped with soda water. Garnished with sprig of mint leaves. Served with a straw. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Sprig of mint, Yerba buena Drinkware: Collins glass Origination: Havana, Cuba
Moscow Mule
A Moscow mule is a cocktail made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice, garnished with a slice or wedge of lime, and a sprig of mint. The drink is a type of buck and is sometimes called a vodka buck. The Moscow mule is popularly served in a copper mug, which takes on the cold temperature of the liquid. Main alcohol: Vodka Ingredients: 1.5 oz Vodka .20 oz Lime juice 4 oz Ginger beer Preparation: Combine vodka and ginger beer in a copper mug or highball glass filled with ice. Add lime juice. Stir gently and garnish with a lime slice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice. Drinkware: Copper mug or highball glass Standard garnish: Lime slice
Negroni
1 oz Campari 1 oz Gin 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Preparation: Stir into glass over ice, garnish and serve. Served: On the rocks Standard garnish: Orange peel Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass
Nutty Irishmen
Old Fashioned
The old fashioned is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey, and garnishing with an orange slice or zest and a cocktail cherry. It is traditionally served with ice in an old fashioned glass, which predated the cocktail. Ingredients: 1.5 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, .25 oz Demerara 2 dashes Angostura bitters Preparation: Pour all contents into mixer and fill with ice. Stir and strain over Old Fashioned glass with Old Fashioned Rock Served: Over Old Fashioned Rock Standard garnish: Cocktail cherry, Orange slice Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass Base spirit: Whiskey Bourbon
Paloma
The paloma is a tequila-based cocktail. This drink is most commonly prepared by mixing tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda such as Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos and served on the rocks with a lime wedge. Adding salt to the rim of the glass is also an option. Wikipedia Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos Reposado .75 oz Lime .5 oz Agave 2 oz Grapefruit Juice Top with Soda Water Preparation: Stir together and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime wedge Drinkware: Highball glass
Pimms Cup
Pisco Sour
Pisco Sour
Sazerac
Side Car
Tom Collins
Vesper
Vieux Carre'
Whiskey Sour
2 oz bourbon .75 oz lemon juice (freshly squeezed) .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz egg white (optional) Garnish: Angostura bitters
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Coppola Chard GL
Coppola Chard BTL
Mcbride Sisters Chard GL
Mcbride Sisters Chard BTL
Charles Krug Sauv Blanc GL
Charles Krug BTL
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc GL
Kim Crawford BTL
Fleurs De Prairie Rose GL
Fleurs De Prairie BTL
Corkage Fee
Cambria Viognier Gl
Cambria Viognier BTL
Hartford Chardonnay BTL
Hartford Chardonnay
Sparkling
Vodka
Rum
Gin
Tequila
21 Seeds Cucumber Mint
818 Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Chamucos Anejo
Chamucos Blanco
Chamucos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Dobel Diamonte
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Hornitos Blanco
Hornitos Reposado
La Adelita Blanco
La Adelita Repo
Siete Leguas Anejo
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Repo
Teramana Blanco
Union Mezcal
Herradura Ultra
Don Julio 70
Whiskey/Bourbon
Angels Envy
Arkansas
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Dickel
Jameson
Makers
Makers 46
Noble Double Oak
Redemption
Ro&Co
Templeton Rye
Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Heaven Hill Bourbon 7YR
Henry Mckenna Single Barrel Bourbon
Scotch
NA Beverages
Fast Bar
Cordials
Mocktails
Craft on Draft
Vodka Bottle Service
Tequila Bottle Service
Cognac Bottle Service
Whiskey Bottle Service
Champagne Bottle Service
Extras - Bottle Service
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
200 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008