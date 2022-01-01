Wild Rose 200 East Campbell Avenue

Margarita

$12.00

A margarita is a cocktail consisting of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice often served with salt on the rim of the glass. The drink is served shaken with ice, blended with ice, or without ice. Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos, .75 oz Lime juice, .5 oz Agave Preparation: Rub the rim of the glass with the lime slice to make the black lava salt stick to it. Shake the other ingredients with ice, then carefully pour into the glass (taking care not to dislodge any salt). Garnish and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime slice, Lava Salt on the rim Drinkware: Bucket Glass