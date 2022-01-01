Wild Rose 200 East Campbell Avenue

Main picView gallery

Soup & Bread

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Allium, Gluten, Dairy

Bread and Butter

$5.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Fish, Soy, Allium, Peanut

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Allium, Dairy, Egg

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Fish, Soy, Allium, Peanut

Beet Salad

$15.00

Dairy, Tree Nut

Vegetable

Padron Peppers

$10.00

Soy, Gluten Sesame

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Dairy, Wheat, Gluten, Tree Nut

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Dairy, Wheat, Gluten, Tree Nut

Fries

$6.00

Allium, Dairy, Egg

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Allium, Dairy, Egg

Charred Corn

$10.00

Dairy, Allium

Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Sushi

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Fish, Soy, Gluten, Sesame

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

Fish, Soy, Gluten,

Rainbow Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Fish, Soy, Gluten

Tempura Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Shellfish, Soy, Gluten, Egg, Sesame

Pasta

Short Rib Pappardelle

$18.00

Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Dairy, Egg

Gnocchi

$15.00

Dairy, Allium

Meat & Poultry

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Dairy, Allium

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Soy

Brisket Sliders

$15.00

Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Dairy, Egg

Pork Wontons

$12.00Out of stock

Comes with 6 Gluten Wheat, Sesame, Allium, Pork

Meatballs

$19.00

Gluten Wheat, Allium, Pork

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Egg, Allium, Gluten, Wheat

Lechon

$15.00

Allium, Soy, Sesame, Pork

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Seafood

Salmon

$22.00

Fish, Dairy, Egg

Miso Black Cod

$24.00

Fish, Dairy, Egg

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Shellfish, Egg, Gluten, Wheat, Allium, Egg, Dairy

Ceviche Tostada

$10.00

Tempura Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Shellfish, Egg, Gluten, Wheat

Kusshi Oysters 1/2 Doz

$19.00

Shellfish, Allium, Soy

Salmon Crudo Special

$15.00

Kusshi Oysters 1 Dozen

$38.00Out of stock

Sushi Tower

$24.00

Sweets

Lava Cake

$11.00

Gluten, Wheat, Dairy, Egg

White Choc Bread Pudding

$12.00

Gluten , Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Rose Water Ice Cream

$9.00

Pistachio dust – Persian pomegranate balsamic vinegar – mint leaf

Fried Bananas

$9.00

Gluten, Dairy, Eggs

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Birthday Dessert

Out of stock

Signature Cocktails

Wild Rose

Wild Rose

$14.00

1.5 oz Hornitos Repo .75 oz Lofi Gentian Amaro .5 oz Fresh lemon juice 1 oz Simple syrup 1 oz Lagunitas hop water Splash of Soda Water 4 mint leaves Mint Muddled with Simple syrup first then add remaining ingredients, Shake and fine double strain into coupe glass. Top with Lagunitas Sparkling Water. Glass: Coupe Glass Garnish: Dried rose and dehydrated fig

Cenote’ Vacay

Cenote’ Vacay

$14.00

Muddle mint and cucumber with the simple syrup and toss all remains into large collins signature glass 2 oz 21 seed mint/jalapeno tequila .5 oz Italicus Liqueur 1 oz simple 1 oz lime .25 oz of filthy black cherry syrup Muddled cucumber and mint Muddle mint and cucumber with the simple syrup and toss all remains into large collins signature glass Glass: Highball Glass Garnish: 3 Cucumber slices and generous mint sprig

Mango Deck

Mango Deck

$15.00

2 oz Casamigos Blanco tequila .75 oz Lime .75 oz Mango puree 1 oz Jalapeno Simple Syrup 1 oz jalapeno syrup Dehydrated lime soaked in 151 Topped with cinnamon Tajin rim Tamarind straw with pineapple leaves Shake everything over fresh ice into a Old Fashion glass Glass: Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: Tajin rim, Pineapple frond, Tamarind straw

Velvet Moon

Velvet Moon

$16.00

2 oz No. 3 Gin .5 oz Luxardo Marichno Liqueur .25 oz Crème de Casis .25 oz Italicus Liqueur .75 oz Lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup .25 crème de violet 1 oz Egg White Combine all ingredients into shaker and dry shake for 15-20 seconds Once dry shook, fill with ice and shake again. Shake until chilled then strain into coupe glass. Glass: Nick and Nora glass Garnish: thyme on clip and lavender line on top of glass

Love At First Sip

Love At First Sip

$14.00

1.5 oz Stoli Vanilla .5 oz simple syrup 1 oz pineapple juice 1 oz lime juice 2 dashes of grenadine 2 dashes of peach bitters Topped with Red Bull Coconut .25 sugar rim Dehydrated peach and pineapple leaf and gold straw Combine everything with sparkling wine and shake for 15 to 20 seconds until well chilled and double strain over fresh ice into a highball glass Glass: Highball Glass Garnish: Pineapple, pineapple leaf, coconut chunk

La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose

$15.00

1.5oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit Rose .75 oz lemon juice .5 oz Elderflower Liqueur .5 oz simple syrup 2 dashes hella aromatic bitters 2 oz Chandon garden spritz, to fill Grapefruit peel to garnish Edible flower garnish Combine everything but soda in a mixing tin and shake with ice for 10-15 seconds, until quickly chilled. Swirl in the soda and fine strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with grapefruit peel, luxardo cherries and mint Glass: Black Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: mint, grapefruit peel, luxardo cherry on a flamingo skewer

Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf

$15.00

1.5 oz Bulleit bourbon rye .75 oz amaretto 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Orange slice for garnish Filthy black cherry for garnish Shake everything and fine strain over fresh ice into a double old fashion glass garnish crushed almond rim, orange peel and one luxardo cherry in orange pocket. Half rim with black cherry syrup and crushed nuts with 2 dehydrated oranges Glass: Signature Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: rimed filthy cherry syrup, ground peanut rim, dehydrated orange

Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors

$16.00

1.5 oz Noble Double Oak Bourbon .25 oz Luxardo Marichino Liqueur .25 oz Lillet .25 oz Fernet .25 oz Sweet Vermouth .25 oz Simple Syrup 3 dashes Mexican Chocolate Bitters 1 dash Angostura Bitters Stirred cocktail Old fashion cube Smoked Cocktail Stir ingredients in glass mixer with ice and fine strain into old fashioned glass, we will add chocolate bitters afterward Glass: Old fashioned Glass Garnish: Orange ribbon

Apple Jack

Apple Jack

$15.00

2 oz Roe & Co 2 oz Apple Juice 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz agave 2 dashes of bitter afterward Garnish with Green Apple Fan and bunch of mint Topped with Ginger Beer Combine everything with and shake for 15 to 20 seconds until well chilled and double strain over fresh ice into a highball glass

Night Cap

Night Cap

$16.00

2 oz Ketel One Vodka 1 oz Cold Brew CNT .5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur .5 oz Demerara Syrup Shake everything with ice for 15 to 20 seconds until well chilled. Fine strain into a Martini Glass. Top with 3 coffee ground beans

Mez Around & Pine Out

Mez Around & Pine Out

$16.00

.5 oz Union Mezcal .5 oz Hornitos Reposado .5 oz Aperol .5 oz Yellow Chartreuse .75 oz Agave .75 oz Lime 1.5 Pineapple Garnish with Pineapple leaf with clip Combine all ingredients into shaker shake for 15-20 seconds Shake until chilled then fine strain into Nick an Nora glass. Glass: Nick and Nora Glass Garnish: Pineapple Leaf on clip

There’s Nutt’in To It

There’s Nutt’in To It

$15.00Out of stock

1.5 oz Bulleit bourbon rye .75 oz amaretto 1 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Orange slice for garnish Filthy black cherry for garnish Shake everything and fine strain over fresh ice into a double old fashion glass garnish crushed almond rim, dehydrated orange peel Half rim with black cherry syrup and crushed nuts with 2 dehydrated orange Glass: Signature Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: rimed filthy cherry syrup, ground peanut rim, dehydrated orange

Wild Rose Marg

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

A Spritz is a Venetian wine-based cocktail, commonly served as an aperitif in Northeast Italy. It consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water. The original Spritz Veneziano uses Select as bitters and was created in Venice in 1920 Main alcohol: Prosecco Ingredients: 1 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco Splash of Soda water Preparation: Build into glass over ice, garnish and serve. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Orange Wedge Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass

Aviation

$14.00

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

The boulevardier cocktail is an alcoholic drink composed of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Campari. Its creation is ascribed to Erskine Gwynne, an American-born writer who founded a monthly magazine in Paris called Boulevardier, which appeared from 1927 to 1932. Main alcohol: Vermouth, Campari, Rye whiskey Ingredients: 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 1.5 oz rye whisky or bourbon Preparation: Stir with ice, strain, garnish and serve. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Cherry, Orange peel Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass

Caipirinha

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquri

$14.00

The daiquiri is a cocktail whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice, and sugar or other sweetener. The daiquiri is one of the six basic drinks listed in David A. Embury's classic The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks, which also lists some variations. Main alcohol: Rum Ingredients: 1.5 oz White rum 1 oz Lime juice .5 oz Simple syrup Preparation: Pour all ingredients into shaker with ice cubes. Shake well. Strain in chilled cocktail glass. Served: Straight up; without ice Standard garnish: Half a lime slice Drinkware: Cocktail glass

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

The espresso martini is a cold caffeinated alcoholic drink made with espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka. It is not a true martini as it contains neither gin nor vermouth, but is one of many drinks that incorporate the term martini into their names. Preparation: Pour all ingredients into cocktail shaker, shake well with ice, strain into chilled cocktail glass Served: Straight up: chilled, without ice Standard garnish: 3 coffee beans Base spirit: Vodka IBA specified ingredients: 50 ml vodka; 30 ml Kahlúa; 10 ml sugar syrup; 1 strong espresso

French 75

$14.00

French 75 is a cocktail made from gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar. It is also called a 75 Cocktail, or in French simply a Soixante Quinze. The drink dates to World War I, and an early form was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris—later Harry's New York Bar—by barman Harry MacElhone. Main alcohol: Champagne Ingredients: 1 oz Gin .5 oz Lemon juice, 2 Dashes Simple syrup 2 oz Champagne Preparation: Combine gin, syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an iced champagne glass. Top up with Champagne. Stir gently. Drinkware: Champagne flute Served: Straight up: chilled, without ice

Gimlet

$14.00

The gimlet is a cocktail made of gin and lime cordial. A 1928 description of the drink was: gin, and a spot of lime. A description in the 1953 Raymond Chandler novel The Long Goodbye stated that "a real gimlet is half gin and half Rose's lime juice and nothing else." Main alcohol: Gin Ingredients: 2 oz Gin .5 oz Lime Juice .5 Simple Syrup Preparation: Mix and serve. Garnish with a slice of lime. Served: Straight or on the rocks Standard garnish: Lime Drinkware: Cocktail glass

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Irish coffee

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

The Mai Tai is a cocktail made of rum, Curaçao liqueur, orgeat syrup, and lime juice. It is one of the characteristic cocktails in tiki culture. Main alcohol: Rum Ingredients: 1.5 oz White rum .5 oz Fresh lime juice .5 oz Orange curaçao .5 oz Orgeat syrup .75 oz Dark rum Preparation: Shake all ingredients except the dark rum together in a mixer with ice. Strain into glass and float the dark rum onto the top. Garnish and serve with straw. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice. Standard garnish: Lime peel, Pineapple spear Drinkware: Highball glass

Manhattan

$15.00

A Manhattan is a cocktail made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters. While rye is the traditional whiskey of choice, other commonly used whiskies include Canadian whisky, bourbon, blended whiskey, and Tennessee whiskey. Main alcohol: Whisky Ingredients: 2 oz Rye or Canadian whisky .75 oz Sweet vermouth Dash Angostura bitters Maraschino cherry (Garnish) Preparation: Stirred over ice, strained into a chilled glass, garnished, and served straight up. Served: Straight up; without ice Standard garnish: Cherry Drinkware: Cocktail glass Base spirit: Whiskey

Margarita

$12.00

A margarita is a cocktail consisting of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice often served with salt on the rim of the glass. The drink is served shaken with ice, blended with ice, or without ice. Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos, .75 oz Lime juice, .5 oz Agave Preparation: Rub the rim of the glass with the lime slice to make the black lava salt stick to it. Shake the other ingredients with ice, then carefully pour into the glass (taking care not to dislodge any salt). Garnish and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime slice, Lava Salt on the rim Drinkware: Bucket Glass

Martini

$14.00

The martini is a cocktail made with gin and vermouth, and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist. Over the years, the martini has become one of the best-known mixed alcoholic beverages. A popular variation, the vodka martini, uses vodka instead of gin for the cocktail's base spirit. Main alcohol: Gin or Vodka Depending on Guest Ingredients: 1/2 oz Dry vermouth 3 oz Gin or Vodka (Depending on guest) Preparation: Straight: Pour all ingredients into mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir well. Strain in chilled martini cocktail glass. Squeeze oil from lemon peel onto the drink, or garnish with olive. Served: Straight (or on the rocks) Standard garnish: Lemon twist, Olive Drinkware: Martini glass

Mojito

$14.00

Mojito is a traditional Cuban highball. The cocktail often consists of five ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint. Its combination of sweetness, citrus, and herbaceous mint flavors is intended to complement the rum, and has made the mojito a popular summer drink Main alcohol: Rum Ingredients: 1.5 oz White rum 1 oz Fresh lime juice 2 teaspoons Sugar 6 leaves of Mint Soda Water Preparation: Mint sprigs muddled with sugar and lime juice. Rum added and topped with soda water. Garnished with sprig of mint leaves. Served with a straw. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Sprig of mint, Yerba buena Drinkware: Collins glass Origination: Havana, Cuba

Moscow Mule

$14.00

A Moscow mule is a cocktail made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice, garnished with a slice or wedge of lime, and a sprig of mint. The drink is a type of buck and is sometimes called a vodka buck. The Moscow mule is popularly served in a copper mug, which takes on the cold temperature of the liquid. Main alcohol: Vodka Ingredients: 1.5 oz Vodka .20 oz Lime juice 4 oz Ginger beer Preparation: Combine vodka and ginger beer in a copper mug or highball glass filled with ice. Add lime juice. Stir gently and garnish with a lime slice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice. Drinkware: Copper mug or highball glass Standard garnish: Lime slice

Negroni

$14.00

1 oz Campari 1 oz Gin 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Preparation: Stir into glass over ice, garnish and serve. Served: On the rocks Standard garnish: Orange peel Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass

Nutty Irishmen

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

The old fashioned is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey, and garnishing with an orange slice or zest and a cocktail cherry. It is traditionally served with ice in an old fashioned glass, which predated the cocktail. Ingredients: 1.5 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, .25 oz Demerara 2 dashes Angostura bitters Preparation: Pour all contents into mixer and fill with ice. Stir and strain over Old Fashioned glass with Old Fashioned Rock Served: Over Old Fashioned Rock Standard garnish: Cocktail cherry, Orange slice Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass Base spirit: Whiskey Bourbon

Paloma

$14.00

The paloma is a tequila-based cocktail. This drink is most commonly prepared by mixing tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda such as Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos and served on the rocks with a lime wedge. Adding salt to the rim of the glass is also an option. Wikipedia Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos Reposado .75 oz Lime .5 oz Agave 2 oz Grapefruit Juice Top with Soda Water Preparation: Stir together and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime wedge Drinkware: Highball glass

Pimms Cup

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Side Car

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre'

$14.00

Vodka/Redbull

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

2 oz bourbon .75 oz lemon juice (freshly squeezed) .5 oz simple syrup .5 oz egg white (optional) Garnish: Angostura bitters

Draft Beer

Ace Guava Cider

$8.00

Altamont Maui Waui IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Deschuttes Squeezy Rider IPA

$9.00

Firestone 805

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Lagunitas

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Sculpin

$9.00

Trumer Pilsner

$8.00

S27 Scottish Export Ale

$9.00

S27 Das Boot Oktoberfest

$10.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon Seltzer

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Red Wine

Fableist Cab GL

$13.00Out of stock

Fableist Cab BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Black Stallion Cab GL

$17.00

Black Stallion BTL

$60.00

Weather Pinot GL

$14.00

Weather Pinto BTL

$48.00

Sanford Pinot BTL

$70.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Ex Post Facto Syrah BTL

$80.00

Juan Gil Red Blend Gl

$12.00

Juan Gil Red Blend BTL

$42.00

White Wine

Coppola Chard GL

$11.00Out of stock

Coppola Chard BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Mcbride Sisters Chard GL

$13.00Out of stock

Mcbride Sisters Chard BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Charles Krug Sauv Blanc GL

$12.00

Charles Krug BTL

$42.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc GL

$14.00

Kim Crawford BTL

$48.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose GL

$12.00

Fleurs De Prairie BTL

$42.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cambria Viognier Gl

$17.00

Cambria Viognier BTL

$60.00

Hartford Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Hartford Chardonnay

$16.00

Sparkling

Chandon Brut GL

$14.00

Chandon Brut BTL

$48.00

Chandon Rose' GL

$14.00

Chandon Rose' BTL

$48.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$52.00

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit

$12.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Mint

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Berry

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Plantation Spiced

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$12.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Pampero

$13.00

Gin

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Empress

$13.00

No. 3 Gin

$13.00

Sip Smith

$12.00

St George

$13.00

Tequila

21 Seeds Cucumber Mint

$13.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Chamucos Anejo

$16.00

Chamucos Blanco

$13.00

Chamucos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Dobel Diamonte

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Hornitos Blanco

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

La Adelita Blanco

$13.00

La Adelita Repo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$14.00

Teramana Blanco

$12.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$13.00

Arkansas

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dickel

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers

$13.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Noble Double Oak

$14.00

Redemption

$12.00

Ro&Co

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Yellowstone

$13.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$14.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon 7YR

$16.00

Henry Mckenna Single Barrel Bourbon

$15.00

Scotch

Highland Park 12

$15.00

Highland Park 18

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Mcallan 12

$16.00

GlenFiddich 12

$16.00

Kikori

$17.00

Hibiki

$17.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy Priv

$17.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Evian Water

$6.00

Evian Sparkling

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Refill

Soda Water

$2.00

Fast Bar

Margarita

$12.00

A margarita is a cocktail consisting of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice often served with salt on the rim of the glass. The drink is served shaken with ice, blended with ice, or without ice. Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos, .75 oz Lime juice, .5 oz Agave Preparation: Rub the rim of the glass with the lime slice to make the black lava salt stick to it. Shake the other ingredients with ice, then carefully pour into the glass (taking care not to dislodge any salt). Garnish and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime slice, Lava Salt on the rim Drinkware: Bucket Glass

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Vodka/Redbull

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

The old fashioned is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey, and garnishing with an orange slice or zest and a cocktail cherry. It is traditionally served with ice in an old fashioned glass, which predated the cocktail. Ingredients: 1.5 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, .25 oz Demerara 2 dashes Angostura bitters Preparation: Pour all contents into mixer and fill with ice. Stir and strain over Old Fashioned glass with Old Fashioned Rock Served: Over Old Fashioned Rock Standard garnish: Cocktail cherry, Orange slice Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass Base spirit: Whiskey Bourbon

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Paloma

$14.00

The paloma is a tequila-based cocktail. This drink is most commonly prepared by mixing tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda such as Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos and served on the rocks with a lime wedge. Adding salt to the rim of the glass is also an option. Wikipedia Main alcohol: Tequila Ingredients: 1.5 oz Hornitos Reposado .75 oz Lime .5 oz Agave 2 oz Grapefruit Juice Top with Soda Water Preparation: Stir together and serve over ice. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Standard garnish: Lime wedge Drinkware: Highball glass

Long Island

$15.00

Angostura

$11.00

Cordials

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00Out of stock

Pimms

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00Out of stock

Cynar

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Jager

$11.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mango Deck

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Sonora Sunrise

$7.00

Pineapple, simple syrup, mint, cucumber topped with soda water and sprite

Craft on Draft

Hibiscus Moscow Mule

$13.00

Moscow Mule Draft

$13.00

Vodka Bottle Service

Btl Titos

$275.00

Btl Grey Goose

$275.00

Btl Ciroc

$275.00

Btl Ketel One

$275.00

Tequila Bottle Service

Btl Clase Azul Reposado

$550.00

Btl Don Julio 1942

$550.00

Btl Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Btl Don Julio Reposado

$325.00

Btl Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

Btl Casamigos Blanco

$325.00

Btl Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

Btl Casamigos Anejo

$375.00

Btl 818 Reposado

$325.00

Btl Patron Silver

$300.00

Cognac Bottle Service

Btl Hennessy VS

$300.00

Btl Hennessy VSOP

$500.00

Whiskey Bottle Service

Btl Jameson

$275.00

Btl Johnny Walker Black Label

$275.00

Champagne Bottle Service

Btl Ace of Spades

$600.00

Btl Dom Perignon

$500.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot

$250.00

Btl Moet and Chandon

$225.00

Btl Mumm

$200.00

Btl Perrier Jouet

$250.00

Extras - Bottle Service

5 High Noons - Bottle Service

$40.00

5 Red Bulls - Bottle Service

$30.00

5 Sugar Free Red Bulls - Bottle Service

$30.00

5 Evian Water - Bottle Service

$30.00

Late Night Classics

Paloma

$14.00

Wild Rose Margarita

$13.00

Cosmo Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

