Flights Campbell

Food

Signature Flights

Around the World

$175.00

One of each of our signature food flights including cheesecake flight

Slider Flight

$19.95

Bacon cheeseburger with flight sauce, buffalo chicken with blue cheese, and BBQ pulled pork & jalapeño slaw on brioche buns

Taco Flight

$17.95

Steak, chicken, and carnitas, served in warm tortillas with lettuce, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and ranchero salsa

Fry Flight

$16.95

Truffle & parmesan, garlic & rosemary, sweet & smokey BBQ, served with ketchup, ranch and chipotle mayo

Mac & Cheese Flight

$18.95

Classic 4 cheese, crispy bacon mac and cheese "Sticks", and truffle mac and cheese

Skewer Flight

$21.95

Steak with chimichurri sauce, chicken with thai peanut sauce, and shrimp with ancho BBQ sauce, served with crispy wontons on a pineapple slab

Chicken Wing Flight

$22.95

Salt & pepper, mild buffalo, habanero honey BBQ, served with celery and carrot sticks and ranch dressing on the side

Empanada Flight

$18.95

Mushroom and truffle with truffle creama, spiced beef with chipotle mayo, and red chile cheese with cilantro crem

Baby Back Ribs Flight

$21.95

Sweet Memphis BBQ, spicy Asian kick BBQ, and smokey ancho BBQ, served with jalapeño cole slaw

Salad Flight

$17.95

Caprese, caesar, and wedge salads

Ahi Tuna Taco Flight

$17.95

Classic tuna poke with avocado crema and cilantro, spicy tuna with tobiko and spicy aioli, and sesame tuna with nori and sweet soy glaze. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a house-made caesar dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase your risk of food-borne illness

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Sliced ripe tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh basil and toasted pistachios

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, blue cheese, chopped egg, green onion, tomato and blue cheese dressing

Entrées

12 Oz New York Steak

$38.95

Grilled to order and served with roasted baby potatoes, fresh green beans and peppercorn sauce

Roasted Lemon Chicken

$24.95

Roasted, boneless lemon chicken breast, served with roasted baby potatoes, fresh green beans and lemon sauce

Pan Seared Salmon Fillet

$27.95

7 oz salmon fillet, served with fresh green beans, orange segments, cipollini onions and citrus sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.95

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a garlic cream sauce and parmesan cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches

Flights Burger

$16.95

Angus beef patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and flights sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with garlic-rosemary fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase your ris

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.95

Dry rubbed smoked pork, signature jalapeño slaw, pickle chips and smokey BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with BBQ fries

Desserts

Cheesecake Flight

$10.95

Blueberry, chocolate and caramel, and strawberry cheesecakes, topped with whipped cream

Brownie Bomber

$10.95

Warm fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry

Beignet Flight

$10.95

Kids Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Served with French fries

Beef Slider

$10.00

Served with French fries

Chicken Slider

$10.00

Served with French fries

Two Beef Tacos

$10.00

Served with French fries

Two Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Served with French fries

Butter Pasta

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$11.00

Absolut Citrus

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Well Vodka Dbl

$22.00

Absolut Citrus Dbl

$24.00

Stoli Dbl

$24.00

Ketel One Dbl

$24.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$24.00

Titos Dbl

$24.00

Chopin Dbl

$24.00

Gin

Well Gin

$11.00

Tanquerary

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Empress

$14.00

Well Gin Dbl

$22.00

Tanqueray Dbl

$24.00

Bombay Sapphire Dbl

$24.00

Aviation Dbl

$24.00

Hendricks Dbl

$24.00

Empress Dbl

$28.00

Rum

Well Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers Dark

$12.00

Well Rum Dbl

$22.00

Captain Morgan Dbl

$24.00

Bacardi Dbl

$24.00

Malibu Dbl

$20.00

Meyers Dark Dbl

$24.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Hornitos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Well Mezcal

$11.00

El Jefe

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Well Tequila Dbl

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco Dbl

$24.00

Don Julio Reposaso Dbl

$32.00

Don Julio Anejo Dbl

$36.00

Don Julio 70 Dbl

$36.00

Don Julio 1942 Dbl

$64.00

Hornitos Blanco Dbl

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco Dbl

$28.00

Casamigos Reposado Dbl

$32.00

Casamigos Anejo Dbl

$36.00

Casamigos Mezcal Dbl

$30.00

Well Mezcal Dbl

$22.00

El Jefe Dbl

$24.00

Patron Silver Dbl

$24.00

Patron Reposado Dbl

$28.00

Patron Anejo Dbl

$32.00

Clase Azul Reposado Dbl

$56.00

Cazadores Reposado Dbl

$28.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Maker Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Oban

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Years

$15.00

Macallan

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Blantons

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Jameson Dbl

$24.00

Jack Daniels Dbl

$24.00

Jim Beam Dbl

$24.00

Maker Mark Dbl

$26.00

Woodford Reserve Dbl

$32.00

Monkey Shoulder Dbl

$32.00

Bulliet Rye Dbl

$26.00

Oban Dbl

$36.00

Glenlivet 12 years Dbl

$30.00

Macallan Dbl

$32.00

Basil Hayden Dbl

$32.00

Laphroaig Dbl

$30.00

Blantons Dbl

$32.00

Scotch/ Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Larceny Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon Dbl

$26.00

Buffalo Trace Dbl

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black Dbl

$26.00

Jim Beam Dbl

$24.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy OX

$20.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin Louis

$120.00

Hardy Legend

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Hennessy VS Dbl

$28.00

Hennessy OX Dbl

$36.00

Frangelico Dbl

$22.00

Courvoisier VS Dbl

$24.00

Courvoisier VSOP Dbl

$34.00

Hardy Legend Dbl

$26.00

Kahlua Dbl

$24.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Paloma

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Beer

805

$8.00

16 oz

Bluemoon

$8.00

16 oz

Hapas IPA

$8.00

16 oz

Modelo

$8.00

16 oz

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

16 oz

Morena Mia

$8.00

16 oz

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$8.00

16 oz

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

16 oz

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine

Tempranillo - The Fabliest - Glass

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Josh - Glass

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Chalk Hill - Glass

$13.00

Syrah - The Pundit - Glass

$11.00

Cabernet - Flights Founder's Label - Glass

$10.00

Cabernet - Sebastiani - Glass

$10.00

Cabernet - Chateau Michelle - Glass

$13.00

Cabernet - Josh Hearth - Glass

$13.00

Tempranillo - The Fabliest - Bottle

$39.00

Pinot Noir - Josh - Bottle

$39.00

Pinot Noir - Chalk Hill - Bottle

$45.00

Syrah - the Pundit - Bottle

$40.00

Cabernet - Flights Founder's Label - Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet - Sebastiani - Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet - Chateau Michelle - Bottle

$45.00

Cabernet - Josh Hearth - Bottle

$45.00

Cabernet - Caymus

$110.00

Cabernet - Hess

$50.00

Cabernet - Patland

$50.00

Merlot Duckhorn

$75.00

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc - Unshackled - Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Intrinsic - Glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio - 14 Hands - Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay - Ste Chateau Michelle - Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay - Patland - Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay - Hess - Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay - Flights Founder's Label - Glass

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Simi

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Unshackled - Bottle

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Intrinsic - Bottle

$42.00

Pinot Grigio - 14 Hands - Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay - Ste Chateau Michelle - Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay - Patland - Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay - Hess - Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay - Flights Founder's Label - Bottle

$39.00

Rose & Sparkling

Rose - The Fabliest - Glass

$10.00

I Heart Prosecco - Glass

$10.00

Rose - The Fabliest - Bottle

$39.00

I Heart Prosecco - Bottle

$39.00

Corkage fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

NA Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Flights Cocktails

Mimosa Flight

$24.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$24.00

Beer Flight

$16.00

Margarita Rock Flight

$24.00

Frozen Margarita Flight

$24.00

Mojito Flight

$24.00

Old Fashioned Flight

$24.00

Mule Flight

$24.00

Martini Flight

$24.00

Gin Flight

$24.00

Mocktini Flight

$14.00

Red Wine Flight

$24.00

White Wine Flight

$24.00

Tasting Wine Flight

$24.00

Theme Craft Cocktails

Wingman

$14.00

Maverick

$14.00

Mile High

$14.00

Ice Man

$14.00

Smoked Show

$14.00

Miracle on the Hudson

$25.00

Bird Dog

$14.00

Ghost Rider

$14.00

Sides

Brunch Sides

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Pancake

$6.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side potatoes

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Dinner Sides

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side potatoes

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Prepare your senses for takeoff at Flights Restaurant & Bar in Campbell. For triple the fun, Flights specializes in serving food and drinks in flights of three. Imagine your favorite cocktail served in three unique flavors, or your favorite foods served in three different styles. Our dishes are made for sharing, and combined with our flight attendant servers and aviation-themed décor, Flights is an excellent choice for parties of all sizes and anyone looking for a unique themed restaurant experience. Order to-go here!

Website

Location

368 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
More near Campbell
