Flights Campbell

Restaurant info

Prepare your senses for takeoff at Flights Restaurant & Bar in Campbell. For triple the fun, Flights specializes in serving food and drinks in flights of three. Imagine your favorite cocktail served in three unique flavors, or your favorite foods served in three different styles. Our dishes are made for sharing, and combined with our flight attendant servers and aviation-themed décor, Flights is an excellent choice for parties of all sizes and anyone looking for a unique themed restaurant experience. Order to-go here!

Website