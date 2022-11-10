Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naschmarkt Restaurant

384 East Campbell Ave

Campbell, CA 95008

Order Again

Popular Items

Wiener Schnitzel
CHILD Schnitzel
Side Spatzle

Appetizers

Cheese Pretzel

$16.00

Bratwurst

$17.00

Paprikawurst

$17.00

Sausage Trio

$39.00

Spatzle App

$20.00

Scallops

$28.00

Soups & Salad

Sweet Potato Soup

$15.00

Red Cabbage Soup

$15.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Goat Cheese Purse Salad

$16.00

ENTRÉES

Pasta

$34.00

Swordfish

$40.00

Halibut

$42.00

Duck

$42.00

Wiener Schnitzel

$42.00

Jager Schnitzel

$38.00

Kraut Rouladen

$38.00

Pork Belly

$42.00

Goulash

$42.00

NY Steak

$52.00

Chicken Spatzle Entree

$28.00

CHILD Schnitzel

$20.00

Sides

Side Fingerlings

$12.00

Side Mushroom Sauce

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$12.00

Side Pretzel

$12.00

Side Red Cabbage

$12.00

Side Saurkraut

$12.00

Side Spatzle

$12.00

Side Veggies

$12.00

Side Beer-cheese sauce

$10.00

Desserts

Apfel Strudel

$15.00

Schoko Kuchen

$16.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing fresh Californian ingredients and Austrian specialties together

Location

384 East Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Naschmarkt Restaurant image
Naschmarkt Restaurant image
Naschmarkt Restaurant image

