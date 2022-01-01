Go
20940 Uptown Avenue

Popular Items

Polpette Della Casa$13.95
Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta
Focaccia$6.50
EVOO, sea salt, rosemary
Gnocchi Al Forno$22.95
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
Fettuccine Bolognese$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
Insalata Cesare$9.95
Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons
Pollo Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Italian Chop$14.95
Romaine, soppressata, ham, shaved parmigiano, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, sherry vinaigrette
Margherita$13.95
Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil
Insalata Rucola E Carciofi$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
20940 Uptown Avenue

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
