We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.

SMOOTHIES

7701 Stacy rd • $

Popular Items

Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.45
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.
Iced Fruit Tea Madness$4.95
Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly
Mango Smoothie$5.45
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Avocado Smoothie$5.45
Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.45
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Strawberry Smoothie$5.45
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Iced Nuoc Mat$4.95
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly$4.45
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Oreo Vanilla Frappe$5.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds$4.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7701 Stacy rd

McKinney TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

