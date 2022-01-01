Go
Toast

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe

Malibu Farm Cafe is located at the end of the Malibu Pier

23000 Pacific Coast Highway • $$

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

PAPAYA COCKTAIL$17.00
JALAPENO COCKTAIL$17.00
WATERMELON COCKTAIL$17.00
BLT$16.00
COUNTRY WHEAT, LEMON AIOLI, TOMATO, ARUGULA, + ARUGULA SALAD
CHICKEN BROCCOLI QUESADILLA$17.00
SPICY AIOLI, WHITE RICE WITH QUINOA
GRASSFED BEEF BURGER$22.00
BRIOCHE BUN, HAVARTI CHEESE, PEPPERONCINI AIOLI, TOMATO, ARUGULA, RED ONION, SLAW
VEGAN CHOP$18.00
KALE, ROMAINE, BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BEETS, AVOCADO, GARBANZO BEANS, SHAVED CARROTS, QUINOA, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
WATERMELON JUICE$9.00
FRIED EGG SANDWICH$19.00
BACON, ARUGULA, HAVARTI, COUNTRY WHEAT, LEMON AIOLI + BABY POTATOES
CHICKEN BACON RICOTTA BURGER$20.00
BRIOCHE BUN, ARUGULA, TOMATO, RED ONION, SPICY AIOLI
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23000 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fish Grill - Malibu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malibu Farm

No reviews yet

Lots of alfresco seating right on the water!

Taverna Tony

No reviews yet

Taverna Tony is a legendary Greek restaurant located in the heart of Malibu.

The Cliffdiver

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston