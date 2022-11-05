Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Pono Burger

2,545 Reviews

$$

829 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Russet Fries
The Classic (Beef)
Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Starters

Fresh Cut Russet Fries

Fresh Cut Russet Fries

$4.50

Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with citrus aioli

Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli

Crispy Panko Chicken Bites

$8.50
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$7.25
Tempura Blue Lake Green Beans

Tempura Blue Lake Green Beans

$6.75
Hand Battered Onion Rings

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Burnt Miso Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

8 Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings tossed in our House Buffalo and charred to perfection served with housemade ranch, celery and carrots.

Organic Beef Chili Cheese Nachos

Organic Beef Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips, chili, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos served with sour cream.

Bowl Chili

$10.50

Organic Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger, Classic Turkey burger are always served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and PONO sauce.
Piku

Piku

$14.00

Organic beef patty, homemade drunken cartelized fig jam, Brie imported cheese, Beeler’s bacon, toasted hazelnuts, organic baby kale, housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Palahu

Palahu

$14.00

Organic free-range antibiotic-free turkey patty, housemade Asian coleslaw, seasonal avocado, organic pea shoots, housemade sesame ponzu dressing, housemade almond ginger sauce, housemade wonton chips

Paniolo

Paniolo

$14.00

Organic beef patty, Fiscalini smoked cheddar, Beeler’s bacon, housemade Kona coffee bourbon BBQ sauce, housemade beer battered buttermilk onion rings

Spicy Kuawa Crunch

Spicy Kuawa Crunch

$14.00

Organic beef patty, 1 yr. aged cheddar, housemade russet potato chips, organic green leaf lettuce, housemade coleslaw, housemade spicy guava rum sauce

The Classic (Turkey)

$13.00

Organic Turkey Patty, includes organic green leaf lettuce, crisp kosher pickle slices, thinly sliced white onion, organic tomato, housemade Pono sauce, toasted brioche bun

The Classic (Beef)

$13.00

Includes organic green leaf lettuce, crisp kosher pickle slices, thinly sliced white onion, organic tomato, housemade Pono sauce, toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, Organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, grilled pineapple, Yakinuku sauce, fried string onions, pomegranate balsamic ponzu, & house made Yuzu sauce.

Posh

Posh

$14.00

Organic beef patty, Castello Danablu cheese, housemade truffle aioli, sautéed organic mushrooms, organic baby kale, white truffle oil drizzle.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
$12.75

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.75
Anuenue "Salmon" Burger

Anuenue "Salmon" Burger

$14.00

Salmon patty, organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, ponzu avocado spread, capers, shallots, cilantro, and housemade Yuzu sauce

Classic 5 Burger Bundle

$64.00

Salads

Salmon Farmer's Market Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Organic local mixed greens, organic beet & carrot strings, organic cucumber, toasted almonds, housemade wonton crisps, housemade sesame wasabi/ponzu dressing

Farmer's Market Salad

Farmer's Market Salad

$10.75

Organic local mixed greens, organic beet & carrot strings, organic cucumber, toasted almonds, housemade wonton crisps, housemade sesame wasabi/ponzu dressing

Half Market

$6.95
Spring Crispy Chicken Salad

Spring Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.75

Baby romaine, crispy fried chicken, seasonal avocado, Gloria’s Tamai Family Farmers organic tomato, hemp seed, Beeler’s bacon, housemade croutons and ranch dressing.

Cajun Chicken Tender Salad

Cajun Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

Baby romaine, Cajun fried chicken tenders, Kalamata black olives, Tomatoes, cucumber shredded carrot and beets. Tossed and served with a side of Honey Mustard dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Bites and Fries
$9.00

Kid's Chicken Bites and Fries

$9.00

Organic Single Kids Slider Combo

$10.00

Two Organic Kid's Slider's Combo

$13.00

Milkshakes

Salted Caramel Sauce Milkshake
$8.00

Salted Caramel Sauce Milkshake

$8.00
Hot Fudge Milkshake
$8.00

Hot Fudge Milkshake

$8.00
Vanilla Milkshake
$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00
Organic Strawberry Milkshake
$8.00

Organic Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Milkshake

$8.00

Organic Pumpkin Milkshake

$8.00

Beverages

FENTIMANS Cherry Cola

$4.25

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$4.25

DIET BOYLANS COLA

$4.25

SPRITE

$4.25

REED’S CRAFT GINGER BEER

$4.25

VIRGILS HANDCRAFTED ROOT BEER

$4.25

PU ERH ORGANIC ICED BLACK TEA

$4.25

ORGANIC ICED GREEN TEA

$4.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.25

GREEN PALMER

$4.25

SANTA LUCIANS SPARKLING WATER

$4.25
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$4.95

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.95

FRESH LEMONADE

$4.50

SANTA LUCIANS STILL WATER (Copy)

$4.25

Alcohol

MARK WEST PALE ALE DRAFT

$6.50

PRANQUSTER DRAFT

$6.50

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER DRAFT

$6.50

STONE DELICIOUS IPA

$6.50

JUNE SHINE BERRY ACAI

$6.50

JUNE SHINE BLOOD ORANGE

$6.50

JUNE SHINE HOPICAL CITRUS

$6.50

JUNE SHINE GRAPEFRUIT PALOMA

$6.50

JUNE SHINE MIDNIGHT PAINKILLER

$6.50

BUENAVIDA BLACK CHERRY

$6.50

BUENAVIDA MADARIN

$6.50

BUENAVIDA MANGO

$6.50

BUENAVIDA WATERMELON LIME

$6.50

Extras

Fresh Brioche Bun

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00Out of stock

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$2.00

Raw Jalapeno

$2.00

Homemade BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Homemade Spicy Guava Rum Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Pono Sauce

Ponzu Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Almond Ginger

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Fig Jam

$2.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Russet Fries

$4.50

Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with citrus aioli

Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$9.75

Group Ordering

PANKO CHICKEN BITES PLATTER

$42.00

Crispy panko fried 100% natural white meat chicken nuggets served with housemade Kona Coffee Bourbon BBQ. SERVES (4-6)

24 BUFFALO PONO WINGS

$36.00

Grilled Chicken wings tossed in our House Buffalo or BBQ and charred to perfection served with housemade ranch, celery and carrots.

TEMPURA BLUE LAKE GREEN BEANS PLATTER

$36.00

Hand battered and served with Spicy yuzu sauce

LARGE FARMERS MARKET SALAD TRAY

$37.00Out of stock

Organic local mixed greens, organic beet & carrot strings, organic cucumber, toasted almonds, housemade wonton crisps, housemade sesame wasabi/ ponzu dressing.

SPRING CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD TRAY

$45.00Out of stock

25 EXTRA LARGE BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$36.00Out of stock

CHILI BEEF NACHOS TRAY

$54.00Out of stock

BURNT MISO BRUSSEL SPROUTS PLATTER

$36.00Out of stock

CAULIFLOWER PLATTER

$36.00Out of stock

10 SLIDER PLATTER

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

In Hawaiian, “pono” means “to do things the right way.” For Chef Makani Carzino of Pono Burger, that translates to fresh, never frozen organic beef from pasture raised, grass-fed cows; organic ingredients from local farmer’s markets; and fresh cut organic French fries that are not only good for you, but are good for the planet. “I wouldn’t feed our guests anything I wouldn’t feed my family. So eat better, feel better and live better, because at Pono, we do it the right way!” “What we take into our bodies becomes part of us, that’s why we source our ingredients from small, California family farms and ranches that care deeply about the quality of their products and the global impacts of their methods. First you taste the difference, then you feel the difference.” That’s Pono Burger!

Website

Location

829 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Pono Burger image
Pono Burger image
Pono Burger image

