Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

Sunset Sushi

Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily.

*We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions

*We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions

For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com

