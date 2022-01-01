Reuben in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve reuben
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
STONEWALLS
551 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island
|Reuben
|$13.00
Thin sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing on a grilled marble rye.
|Turkey Reuben
|$13.00
Thin sliced Turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing on a grilled marble rye.
Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109, Marco Island
|Reuben Sandwich
|$17.00
Corned beef piled high on rye with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Comes with a side of 1000 Island dressing and pickle. Served with mango coleslaw & fries.