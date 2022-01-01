Spinach salad in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about STONEWALLS
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
STONEWALLS
551 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Fresh spinach, walnuts, strawberry, pomegranate dressing.
More about Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109, Marco Island
|Spinach Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, caramelized pecans, red onion, strawberries, sliced egg and crispy bacon on a bed of baby spinach with sweet n sour dressing.