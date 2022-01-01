Go
Toast

Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

47 Newbury St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

47 Newbury St

Peabody MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Pig Barbecue

No reviews yet

We are currently taking a break from our take out menu.
Keep an eye out for pop ups and family meal specials.

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brodie's Pub

No reviews yet

Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston