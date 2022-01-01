Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA
47 Newbury St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
47 Newbury St
Peabody MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Green Tea
Come in and enjoy!
Big Pig Barbecue
We are currently taking a break from our take out menu.
Keep an eye out for pop ups and family meal specials.
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Brodie's Pub
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People!