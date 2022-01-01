Go
Marie Callender's

Dining room now open come in and enjoy!

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

307 E Katella Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)

Popular Items

Quiche$15.79
Fresh Strawberry Pie$16.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
Lemon Meringue Pie$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Apple Pie$14.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Pie$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie$15.49
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

307 E Katella Ave

Orange CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

