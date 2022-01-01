Farm to Fork - 8839 Cowenton Ave
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
8839 Cowenton Ave, Perry Hall MD 21128