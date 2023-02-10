Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Love Grill White Marsh

No reviews yet

11550 Philadelphia Road Suite 109-110

White Marsh, MD 21162

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Chips & Guacamole
Burrito

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Choriqueso

$9.00

Corn On The Cob

$5.00Out of stock

Empanadas (2)

$8.00

Full Nachos

$11.00

Half Nachos

$9.00

Chips with Queso

$8.00

Classics

CHESAPEAKE Burrito

$20.00

Burrito

$13.00

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Burrito Ranchero

$15.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Crabbydilla

$21.00

Enchilada a la Carte

$7.00

Enchiladas

$14.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesabirria

$18.50

Quesadilla

$11.00

Shrimpotle Burrito

$17.00

Torta

$15.00

Torta de Birria

$18.50

Desserts

Chocoflan

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$6.00

Pastel De Elote

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Tortillas

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Entrees

Bistec A La Mexicana

$18.00

Bistec Encebollado

$16.00

Carne Asada

$17.00

Fajita Platter

$20.00

Pechuga Asada

$15.00

Shrimp A La Mexicana

$20.00

Tacos Dorados

$16.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Fried Taquitos

$8.00

Mini Burrito

$8.00

Mini Taco Salad

$8.00

Taco Combo

$9.00

Sides

8oz Corn Salsa

$4.00

8oz Green Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

8oz Red Salsa

$4.00

Avocado Side

$1.00

Beans

$5.00

Chile Toreado

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Chunky Salsa

$2.00

Enchilada Salsa

$1.00

Fajitas Side

$2.00

Fried Onion

$1.00

Fried Plantain

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Guacamole

$4.00+

Jalapeños

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Meat Side Order

Mix Cheeses Side

$1.00

Mojo

$1.00

Mole

$2.00

Oaxaca Cheese Side

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Rice

$5.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Sliced Serranos

$1.00

Side Tomate

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Tamal

$5.00

Tortilla Corn Side

$1.00

Tortilla Flour Side

$1.00

Queso Side

$4.00+

Soups & Salads

Aztec Salad No Meat

$10.00

Aztec Salad with Meat

$14.00

Charro Soup

$5.00+

House Salad

$4.00

Lenteja Soup

$5.00+

Taco Salad

$13.00

Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Specials

Alambres

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Chile Relleno

$17.00

Combination Platter

$19.00

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$18.00

Super Platter

$19.00

Taquiza de Alambre

$28.00

Tostadas

$13.00

Tacos

1 Taco

$4.50

2 Tacos

$9.00

3 Tacos

$13.50

4 Tacos

$18.00

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

4 Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

3 BIRRIA Tacos

$18.50

Taquiza de Alambre

$28.00

Alcohol To Go

32 Ounce Margarita

$26.00

No Substitutions!!

32 Ounce Sangria

$26.00

32 Ounce Hibisbus Mezcalita

$29.00Out of stock

Retail Items

Christmas Ornament

$15.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Real Mexican Cuisine!!

11550 Philadelphia Road Suite 109-110, White Marsh, MD 21162

Taco Love Grill image
Taco Love Grill image

