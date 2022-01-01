Lib's Grill - Perry Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a steak, seafood and raw bar featuring handcrafted cocktails, boutique wines and craft beers. We pride ourselves in providing an excellent guest experience in a neighborhood restaurant.
Location
5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Liberatore's Ristorante & Catering
No Reviews
5005 Honeygo Center Dr Suite 101 Perry Hall, MD 21128
View restaurant
Taco Love Grill - White Marsh
No Reviews
11550 Philadelphia Road Suite 109-110 White Marsh, MD 21162
View restaurant