Lib's Grill - Perry Hall

5009 Honeygo Center Drive

Perry Hall, MD 21128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roseda Burger
Asian Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fish Tacos

SNACKS

Asian Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

crispy pork, honey, Sriracha soy, garlic, ginger

Candied Bacon

$6.00

house-cured, brown sugar

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

deviled, stuffed with crab & old bay

Tajin & Lime Edamame

$7.00

garlic butter, herbs

Fig & Pine Nut Butter Board

$8.00

Whipped Herb Goat Cheese Creme Brulee

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Blackened Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

Liberatore family recipe, olives, ground beef, cranberries, onion, egg, chimichurri

Bourbon Red Pepper Mussels

$14.00

white wine, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, parsley

Crab Dip

$15.00

house ciabatta bread, jumbo lump crab, old bay

Fish Tacos

$9.00

crispy fish, crunchy slaw. spicy aioli

Fried Oysters

$11.00

celery root slaw, chipotle remoulade, herb oil

Hand-Battered Buffalo Tenders

$8.00

bleu cheese, celery

Mini Crab Cakes

$20.00

Short Rib Poutine

$11.00

truffle fries, short rib, cheese, gravy, scallions

Sinking Crab Cakes

$22.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

truffle, garlic, parmesan, hand-cut fries

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

truffle ponzu, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, green onion, housemade chips

FLATBREADS

Cajun Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Cauliflower Crust Flatbread

$14.00

Proscuitto & Provolone Flatbread

$14.00

Seafood Flatbread

$22.00

crab dip spread, lump crab, mozzarella, shrimp, old bay

SALAD

Baby Kale Ceasar

$8.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Fall Spinach Salad

$10.00

goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries, basil, toasted almonds, champagne vinaigrette

Romaine Ceasar

$8.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Small Field Salad

$5.00

field greens, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Kale Ceasar Salad

$5.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Small Romaine Ceasar Salad

$5.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Tortilla Salad

$10.00

romaine, black beans, corn salsa, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceberg, blue cheese, tomatoes, bacon, deviled egg

SOUP

Cream of Crab Soup

$12.00

MD Crab

$10.00

served with crackers

Osyter Stew

$10.00

served with crackers

Soup du Jour

$8.00Out of stock

Half & Half Soup

$12.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ Bacon Fried Chicken

$12.00

seedless bun, cheddar cheese, crispy chicken, bacon, sweet BBQ, hand-cut fries

Buttered Lobstah Roll

$26.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

seedless bun, lettuce, tomato, old bay tartar, hand-cut fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Salmon BLT

$16.00

whole grain ciabatta, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, hand-cut fries

Roseda Burger

$15.00

seedless bun, handcrafted beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, hand-cut fries

Roseda Hotdog

$12.00

MAINS

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$24.00

housemade lumachelle pasta, peas, tomatoes, pine nuts, blackened chicken, cajun cream sauce

Braised Short Rib Pasta

$26.00

homemade lumachelle pasta, braised short rib, whipped burrata, basil

Chicken Biscuit Entree

$26.00

Filet of Beef - 8oz

$36.00

roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, pecorino sauce

Half Lobster Mac

$16.00Out of stock

housemade lumachelle pasta, cheese sauce, parmesan, panko

Half Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

andouille sausage, red peppers, onions, cajun cream, cheddar grits

JW Treuth Meatloaf

$22.00

hand-crafted beef, tomato jam, sunny egg, whipped potatoes, green beans, demi glaze

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$32.00

homemade lumachelle pasta, cheese sauce, truffle oil, panko, parmesan

Pistachio & Pepita Salmon

$27.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Roseda Ribeye - 14oz

$48.00

Roseda Sirloin - 10oz

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

andouille sausage, red peppers, onions, cajun cream, cheddar grits

Steak Salad

$24.00

spring mix, tenderloin, roasted potatoes, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette, onion straws, demi glaze

Stuffed Portobello Entree

$20.00

SIDES

Add Blackened Chicken

$7.00

blackened & grilled

Add Blackened Salmon

$11.00

blackened & grilled

Add Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

blackened & grilled (5)

Add Collard Greens

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$7.00

grilled chicken breast

Add Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

grilled shrimp (5)

Add Salmon

$11.00

grilled salmon

Add Steak

$11.00

grilled tenderloin

Baked Potato

$5.00

side baked potato

French Beans

$5.00

side of green beans

Garlic Spinach

$5.00

side of garlic spinach

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

side of grilled asparagus

Large Side Fries

$7.00

Side of Collard Greens

$5.00

Side of Short Rib Chili

$5.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Small Side Fries

$5.00

side of hand-cut fries

Small Truffle Fries

$5.00

side of truffle fries

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

side whipped potatoes

KIDS MENU

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.75

creamy housemade pasta

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.75

hand cut fries, crispy chicken

Kid's Burger

$9.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, hand cut fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.75

marinara & mozzarella

Kid's Pasta & Butter

$9.75

butter, housemade pasta

Kid's Pasta & Marinara

$9.75

marinara, housemade pasta

Kids Drink

Oysters

LGO

$1.50

Malpeque

$2.75

White Stones

$2.00

Salt Grass

$2.50

Orchard Points

$1.75Out of stock

Black Magic

$3.00

Raspberry Point

$3.00

Raw Bar Items

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

served chilled, cocktail sauce

BOH Steamed Shrimp

$14.00

half pound, old bay, onions, cocktail

Dozen Steamed Clams

$12.00

Raw Clam

$0.99

Shooters

Vodka Oyster Shooter

$4.00

Natty Bo Oyster Shooter

$3.00

Mary Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Food Specials

1 pc Crab Cake Entree

$25.00

Crab Cake Entree

$50.00

Rockfish Tacos

$25.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Celebration

Chocolate Molten Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla creme custard

Happy Endings

Heath Bar Bread Pudding

$8.00

heath bar crumbles, caramel sauce, whipped cream

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$5.00

double sccop

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

double scoop

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter

$10.00Out of stock

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Milk Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a steak, seafood and raw bar featuring handcrafted cocktails, boutique wines and craft beers. We pride ourselves in providing an excellent guest experience in a neighborhood restaurant.

5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128

