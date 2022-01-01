Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gunpowder Lodge Kingsville

No reviews yet

10092 Belair Rd

Kingsville, MD 21087

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Asian Tuna App

$16.49

6oz Sushi grade tuna encrusted in white and black sesame seed, topped w/ siracha, wasabi cucumber dressing and terriaki over seaweed salad

Chargrilled Wings

$15.99

10 bone-in or bloneless wings served with celery blue cheese or ranch

Chicken Tenders

$13.49

4 jumbo chicken tenderloin hand battered and fried. Served w/ honey mustard

Pretzels & Beer cheese

$8.99

Fresh baked soft pretzel bites served w/beer cheese for dipping.

Crab Pretzel

$16.49

Soft pretzel topped w/ crab dip, cheddar jack cheese and old bay.

Southwest Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Baked Tortilla chips topped w/ seasoned chicken, cheddar jack cheese, sweet corn, fresh Pico and scallions.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.49

Pan fried green tomatoes, lump crab & sherry cream sauce

Buck-A-Shuck

$1.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$6.00

Dozen Oysters

$12.00

Sunday Football Wing Special

$8.00

Sunday Football 1LB Shrimp + Pint

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.49

14" hand tossed pizza dough topped w/blended mozz & prov cheese and house made pizza sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$15.49

14" hand tossed pizza dough topped w/light tomato sauce, garlic oil, fresh tomato & basil, buffalo mozzarella cheese.

Salads

Caesar

$7.99+

Fresh hearts of romaine w/parmesan cheese tossed w/ creamy Caesar dressing and house croutons.

GPL salad

$7.99+

Mixed greens topped with bacon, carrots, corn, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and croutons.

Sandwich & Wraps

The Lodge Dip

$12.99

Braised pork butt, house made BBQ, tangy slaw on a brioche bun.

Godfather

$12.99

Baked ham, capicola, salami, raw onion, deli hots, lettuce & tomatoes on a toasted sub roll w/ house dressing. Served Hot or Cold

Shrimp Salad

$15.49

Our homemade shrimp salad w/ lettuce & tomato. Choice of bread or wrap

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon wrapped meatloaf, melted white cheddar cheese, honey Dijon aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll.

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

Choice of rib-eye steak or seasoned chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla. Choice of mild, hot, bbq, or honey mustard

Turkey avocado wrap

$14.99

Oven roasted turkey, melted provolone cheese, Applewood bacon, ripe avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard.

The Bull

$13.99

Tender roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws & tiger BBQ on a grilled brioche roll w/ lettuce & tomato

Blackened Tuna Wrap

$16.99

Blackened 6oz Ahi tuna, cucumber wasabi dressing, Lettuce & tomato on a grilled tortilla.

Chicken Chesapeake Wrap

$16.99

Grilled chicken, lump crab dip, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & tomato on a grilled tortilla.

Cali Wrap

$13.99

Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, baby spinach, ripe avocado, tomatoes, white cheddar, balsamic dressing on a grilled tortilla.

Hot Roast beef sandwich

$15.49

Slow roasted beef open faced on white bread served with hand cut French fries and smothered in beef gravy.

Hot Turkey sandwich

$15.49

Oven roasted turkey served open faced on white bread served with hand cut French fries and smothered in turkey gravy.

Quesadillas

Shrimp BLT ques

$15.99

Seasoned shrimp, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ sour cream and salsa

Buffalo Chicken ques

$14.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served w/ ranch or blue cheese dressing

Steak ques

$15.99

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, roasted corn & blended cheddar cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa

Chicken ques

$14.99

Cheese ques

$10.99

BYO Burger or Chicken

BYO Burger

$13.49

BYO Chicken sand

$13.49

Tacos

Mahi Mahi tacos

$15.99

Grilled "Key West" seasoned mahi mahi fillet, grilled flour tortillas w/ cabbage, tomatoes & lemon sriracha aioli. Served w/ wild rice

Santa Fe tacos

$16.99

Shaved prime rib, sautéed peppers & onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Served w/ wild rice

Entrees

Pot Roast Dinner

$20.99

Tender slow cooked angus beef roasted w/ celery, carrots, onions & potatoes finished with brown gravy. Served with choice of 1 side. Add $2.50 for side salad or Mac & cheese

Crab Cake Platter

$37.99

Two jumbo lump Maryland style crab cakes. Served w/ 2 sides. Add $2.50 for side salad or Mac & cheese

IPA Glazed Pasta w/chicken

$21.00

Pan seared chicken topped with a siracha IPA glaze served over Cavatappi pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.

IPA Glazed Pasta w/shrimp

$25.00

Sautéed Shrimp topped with a siracha IPA glaze served over Cavatappi pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce. Served w/ garlic bread and a side salad.

Asian Stir Fry-Chicken

$20.00

Grilled Chicken served over wild rice, veggies & egg stir fry, finished w/ sweet chili teriyaki sauce. Served with a side salad.

Asian Stir Fry-Shrimp

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp served over wild rice, veggies & egg stir fry, finished w/ sweet chili teriyaki sauce. Served with a side salad.

Asian Stir Fry-Salmon

$25.00

Salmon served over wild rice, veggies & egg stir fry, finished w/ sweet chili teriyaki sauce. Served with a side salad.

Mikes Meatloaf

$19.99

Blended ground beef and pork wrapped in Applewood bacon, baked to perfection and topped w/tomato gravy. Served with garlic mash and choice of one side. Add $2.50 for a side salad or mac & cheese

Almost Famous Cajun Shrimp & Rice

$21.99

Santa Brunch Kids

$15.00

Santa Brunch Adult

$25.00

Santa Brunch Adult/Liquor

$40.00

Brunch Liquor/Refill Mimosa

Brunch Liquor/Refill Bloody

Brunch Liquor/Refill Crush

Sides

Sm FF

$5.00

Lg FF

$7.50

House chips

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.50

Wild Rice

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Garlic Mash

$4.50

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.50

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Turtle Brownie Cheesecake

$8.00

Funnel Fries

$7.50

Apple Pie

$7.50

Cannoli Dip

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kids Pasta/Butter

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

APPAREL

HAT

$25.00

TSHIRT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Informal tavern offering hearty roasts, meatloaf, burgers & craft brews in a rustic setting.

Location

10092 Belair Rd, Kingsville, MD 21087

Directions

