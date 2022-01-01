Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Martin

Martin restaurants
Martin restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Crave image

 

Crave

129A Neal St, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$8.99
Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Feta, Lettuce, Ranch
400Cals - 35G Protein - 30G Carbs
More about Crave
Item pic

 

Sammie's

117 Lovelace st, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
More about Sammie's

