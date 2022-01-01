Chicken wraps in Martin
Martin restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Crave
129A Neal St, Martin
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Feta, Lettuce, Ranch
400Cals - 35G Protein - 30G Carbs
Sammie's
117 Lovelace st, Martin
|Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap
Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch