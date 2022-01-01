Go
Toast

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

67B Rehoboth Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bar Harbor Connecticut$28.00
Connecticut Roll$22.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Lobster Salad Over Greens$22.00
Shrimp Roll$14.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon
Cup Clam Chowder$6.00
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Old bay fries$5.00
Lemon slice
Bar Harbor Classic$28.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
See full menu

Location

67B Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth DE

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rehoboth Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Go Fish - Downtown

No reviews yet

Serving the best of British comfort food!
Fish + Chips, Chicken + Chips and many other Chip Shop favourites!

The Pines Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet

The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.

Theo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Jackets & Flip Flops Welcome. Come on in and enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston