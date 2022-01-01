Go
Toast

Massis Kabob - Culver City

Come in and enjoy!

6000 Sepulveda Blvd. #3266

No reviews yet

Location

6000 Sepulveda Blvd. #3266

Culver City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Harold's Chicken -Culver City

No reviews yet

One Bite and We Gotcha!!

American Legion Post #46

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston