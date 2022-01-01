Go
Toast

LaRocco's Pizzeria

New York Cheese with the L.A. Breeze!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

3819 MAIN ST • $

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)

Popular Items

Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Brooklyn Special$26.50
Specialty Slice$3.99
Cheese$19.50
Our Famous Cheese Pizza! A true New Yorker's selection.
Garlic Knots
Caesar Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons
Pepperoni$22.75
Chicken Wings
Hot & Spicy chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Side Dressing$0.50
Garden Salad$6.29
Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

3819 MAIN ST

CULVER CITY CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Primal Kitchen

No reviews yet

At Primal Kitchen, our mission is to bring uncompromisingly delicious, high quality, nutrient-dense foods to cities everywhere, in a way that is environmentally sustainable. We stay true to the clean eating lifestyle and are committed to providing the best tasting food coupled with great customer service and an inviting atmosphere to people who inspire to live awesome!

Piccalilli

No reviews yet

A funky corner spot with lush patio, spirit forward cocktails, and bright Cali-Asian dishes with influences from the Low County.

Upper Crust - Culver City

No reviews yet

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056

Simonette

No reviews yet

Simonette is an all-day café, bar, and bistro inspired by the traditions of classic French neighborhood cafés.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston