Bakeries
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery West Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

11324 National Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo

Utensils

Meal Kit

Meal Kit

Meal Kit Includes: plastic spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper and single napkin.

Condiments

Ketchup

Ketchup

Mayo

Mayo

Ranch

Beverages - 20 ounce cup

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.25
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50
Fuze Rasp Tea

Fuze Rasp Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75
Pibb Xtra

Pibb Xtra

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea & Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Bottle Water

$2.89

Soda Water

Juices - 20 ounce cup

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Daily Specials

Breakfast Combo Special

Breakfast Combo Special

$11.99

Two scrambled eggs, two strips of bacon, tater tots and cornbread.

Breakfast Three Cheese Quiche Special

$11.99

Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of Cheddar, Swiss and Jack. Served with fresh fruit and cornbread.

Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito

$11.99

Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.

Breakfast Egg & Ham Burrito

$11.99

Smoked ham, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.

Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$13.99

Two eggs with smoked ham. Served with hash browns and cornbread.

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Crisp bacon and a blend of Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette

$14.99

Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Fresh Vegetable Omelette

$14.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and broccoli, topped with avocado. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

"Oh My" Omelette

$14.99

This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Original Spanish Omelette

$14.99

Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions topped with shredded cheeses, avocado slices and sour cream, with fresh salsa served on the side. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Denver

$14.99

Ham & Cheese Om

$14.99

Freshly-Baked Quiche

Breakfast Bacon Quiche

Breakfast Bacon Quiche

$13.99

Crisp bacon and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.

Breakfast Ham Quiche

$13.99

Smoked ham and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses, baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich

$12.99

An all American breakfast favorite trio of scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky croissant, served with crispy tater tots.

Breakfast Ham Croissant Sandwich

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with golden tater tots.

Soup of the Day *Sunday-Wednesday*

Bowl Split Pea

$7.50

A creamy blend of peas, onion, celery, spices and diced smoked ham. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.

Cup Split Pea

$5.50

A smaller portion of our Split Pea Soup. A creamy blend of peas, onion, celery, spices and diced smoked ham. Served with crackers.

Soups & Chili

Bowl Potato Cheese

Bowl Potato Cheese

$7.50

Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread (Cal: 340).

Cup Potato Cheese

Cup Potato Cheese

$5.50

A smaller portion of our best selling soup! Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with crackers.

Bowl Vegetable

Bowl Vegetable

$7.50

Green beans, carrots, zucchini, onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, peas, celery and spices simmered in an all vegetable broth. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread (Cal: 340).

Cup Vegetable

$5.50

A smaller portion of our Vegetable Soup. Green beans, carrots, zucchini, onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, peas, celery and spices simmered in an all vegetable broth and served with crackers.

Callender's Famous Chili Bowl Cornbread

Callender's Famous Chili Bowl Cornbread

$9.50

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.

Cup Chili

$7.50

A smaller portion of Callender's chili. Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.

Soup & Salad Duet

$9.99

Pot Pies - Includes ANY Slice of Pie!

Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo

Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo

$14.99

Our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad, our golden cornbread and a FREE slice of pie!

Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo

Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo

$15.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of pie.

Entree Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad

$13.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)

Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Soup, Salad & Quiche

Soup, Salad & Quiche

$14.99

Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Exclusive Local Favorites

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Golden-fried wings tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders and seasoned fries served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$9.99

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Comfort Classics - Includes ANY Slice of Pie!

Artichoke Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Grilled, boneless herb and garlic chicken breasts topped with a savory combination of fresh sautéed mushrooms and artichokes in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago sauce. Served over rice and fresh seasonal vegetables and our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine +FREE SLICE

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine +FREE SLICE

$20.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Grilled chicken breast served atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet + FREE SLICE

$22.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Our salmon is prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff + FREE SLICE

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff + FREE SLICE

$20.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Marie's Meatloaf Dinner + FREE SLICE

Marie's Meatloaf Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Our meatloaf is slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE

Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

Our hand-carved roasted turkey is served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Dinner + FREE SLICE

Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

100% Angus Burgers

Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Marie's Original Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$14.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Avocado Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Our cheeseburger with avocado.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$17.99

Chili Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Our cheeseburger topped with our famous chili.

Mushroom Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, tomato and crisp lettuce.

Spicy Ortega Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Avocado, tomato, ortega chiles, Swiss cheese and chipotle ranch on grilled parmesan sourdough.

The "Works" Frisco Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$17.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Traditional Frisco Burger

Traditional Frisco Burger

$12.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Frisco Cheese Burger

$13.99
"The Works" Frisco Burger

"The Works" Frisco Burger

$14.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Sandwiches

BLTA

$13.99

Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise and fresh avocado on grilled parmesan sourdough. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Classic French Dip

Classic French Dip

$13.99

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus on the side for dipping. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

French Dip Supreme

French Dip Supreme

$14.99

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled French baguette. Served with hot au jus for dipping. Includes Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Grilled Ham Stack

$12.99

Thinly shaved ham on grilled parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Marie's Meatloaf on Parmesan Sourdough

$13.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Hot Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

Hot Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with cranberry sauce and your choice of seasoned fries or mashed potatoes.

Souper Sandwich

$12.99

A cup of one of our classic soups, fries and your choice of a half ham, turkey, meatloaf or roast beef sandwich.

Turkey Croissant Club

Turkey Croissant Club

$12.99

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Luncheon Comfort Classics - Luncheon Sized Portions of our Comfort Classics

Artichoke & Mushroom Chicken Luncheon

$13.99

Grilled, boneless herb and garlic chicken breasts topped with a savory combination of fresh sautéed mushrooms and artichokes in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago sauce. Served over rice and fresh seasonal vegetables and our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.

Atlantic Salmon Fillet & Caesar Salad Duet

$16.99

Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with a luncheon portioned Caesar salad. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine Luncheon

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast served atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Luncheon

$13.99

Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Marie's Meatloaf Luncheon

$13.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Mini Pot Pie Luncheon

$9.99

Our Chicken Mini Pot Pie Luncheon is served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.

Roasted Turkey Luncheon

$13.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Luncheon

$13.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Salads - Luncheon Sized Portions of our Entree Garden Salads

Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad

$10.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Luncheon Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad

$10.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)

Marie's Finest (Price includes $ 0.50 pie tin deposit)

Apple

Apple

$17.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

No Sugar Added Apple

No Sugar Added Apple

$17.99

Contains natural fruit sugars.

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$19.99

Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.

Cherry

Cherry

$17.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$19.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$19.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Custard

Custard

$17.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry

Double Cream Blueberry

$19.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon

Double Cream Lemon

$19.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple

French Apple

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Key Lime

Key Lime

$22.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$10.99

FOR A LIMITED TIME, JUST $10.99! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

New York-Style Cheesecake

New York-Style Cheesecake

$44.99

Cream cheese, sugar, eggs and cream in a graham cracker crust make this delicious New York style cheesecake.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Peach (Baked)

Peach (Baked)

$17.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$20.99

Layers of whipped cream cheese and creamy pumpkin mousse in a flavorful gingersnap crust. Topped with fresh whipped cream and caramel.

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$17.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Red Velvet Cake Pie

Red Velvet Cake Pie

$20.99

Layers of red velvet cake, vanilla cream and cream cheese icing in a flaky crust topped with fresh whipped cream and white chocolate chips.

Rhubarb

Rhubarb

$17.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN DAILY 8AM TO 8PM

Location

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery image

