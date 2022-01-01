Los Angeles bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Los Angeles

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
House Blend Cold Brew$4.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
The Elaine$14.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, house made seitan bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal$16.00
Currently Doomie's bestseller! 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, side of Fries plus a Cup of our Mac & Cheese.
Jalapeno Bites$10.00
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Hotcakes Bakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Post-Surf Burrito$13.00
hash browns, scrambled eggs, bacon, swiss, queso fresco, smashed avocado, pico de gallo & salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with fruit salad, salsa verde & creamy chipotle sauce
Individual Tart$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
6" case cake$45.00
If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!
More about Hotcakes Bakes
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Za'atar Potatoes$4.00
BLT$12.00
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
ALCOVE image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Big Bar Burger$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
Alcove Club$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.
More about ALCOVE
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Sara's Market image

 

Sara's Market

3455 City Terrace Dr, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water$2.50
Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water Made with real Fruit 0g of Sugar
More about Sara's Market
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • CAKES

Milk Bar

7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
0030 - Koreatown image

 

0030 - Koreatown

3377 Wilshire Blvd., #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0030 - Koreatown
Restaurant banner

 

Caruso Commissary

5373 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant - Almond
Danish
Baguette - 200 Grams - Sandwich Size
More about Caruso Commissary
Restaurant banner

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$2.80
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Japanese Cheese Cake$12.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
Red Bean Bun$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
Restaurant banner

PASTRY

Sweet Lily

3315 cahuenga, los angeles

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.00
Mini log$7.00
Coke$2.00
More about Sweet Lily

