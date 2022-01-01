Los Angeles bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Los Angeles
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Classic Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
|House Blend Cold Brew
|$4.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
|The Elaine
|$14.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, house made seitan bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Our #1 Selling Thing in a Bun ! Crunchy chicken patty topped with our very own cheese & mayo.
|2-Piece Fried Chicken Meal
|$16.00
Currently Doomie's bestseller! 1 Leg Piece & 1 Breast Piece, side of Fries plus a Cup of our Mac & Cheese.
|Jalapeno Bites
|$10.00
SPICY! 6 scratch-made, breaded wedges full of gooey cheese & jalapeños. Side of ranch.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Post-Surf Burrito
|$13.00
hash browns, scrambled eggs, bacon, swiss, queso fresco, smashed avocado, pico de gallo & salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with fruit salad, salsa verde & creamy chipotle sauce
|Individual Tart
|$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
|6" case cake
|$45.00
If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Za'atar Potatoes
|$4.00
|BLT
|$12.00
|Croissant Sandwich
|$11.00
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
|Big Bar Burger
|$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
|Alcove Club
|$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Sara's Market
3455 City Terrace Dr, Los Angeles
|Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water
|$2.50
Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water Made with real Fruit 0g of Sugar
Caruso Commissary
5373 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Croissant - Almond
|Danish
|Baguette - 200 Grams - Sandwich Size
Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Almond Croissant
|$2.80
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Japanese Cheese Cake
|$12.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
|Red Bean Bun
|$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.