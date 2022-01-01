Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tacos

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Taco Meal$15.00
Two Soft Tacos of your choice.
With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Vegetarian Mushroom and Sweet Potato Tacos can be made Vegan, and Soyrizo can be subbed for any protein
Puffy Taco Meal$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
More about Thunderbird
El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Carbon$19.55
#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco$17.95
Carnitas Tacos$19.35
More about El Cholo
Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shoreline Fish Taco Plate$12.00
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo,
black beans and spanish rice
Carnitas or Chicken Taco Plate$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Pacific Kitchen
ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Custom Organic Tacos!$10.00
3 organic gmo-free corn tortillas filled with whatever you are craving! Choose from the options below. Sauces served on the side. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Bacon Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Feeling a little handsy? Grab an order of our organic bacon breakfast tacos and go to town! 3 warmed gmo-free organic corn tortillas filled with organic cage-free scrambled egg, organic breakfast potatoes, organic cheddar cheese, organic hickory smoked bacon, topped with organic cilantro and organic pickled onion. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Tacos$10.00
3 organic and gmo-free corn tortillas filled with your choice of base, proteins and toppings. Your choice of sauce on the side! Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUEVOS CON CHILE POBLANO BREAKFAST TACOS (X2)$7.00
CHICKEN MOLE TACO$5.00
Our signature turkey mole served in a taco.
AL PASTOR TACO$4.00
(Gluten Free) grilled pork in our signature marinade, recommended salsa: habanero marmalade. Served in a corn tortilla (flour upon request), topped with onion, cilantro and your choice of one of our signature salsas.
More about Pocha
All Good Things

2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Rolled Potato Tacos$9.50
Corn tortilla filled with potato, cheese and seasoning, topped with sour cream, cilantro cream sauce and pickled red onions
More about All Good Things
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#43 Tacos$2.15
Chicken or Beef with a side of onion and cilantro.
More about Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
Chorizo Signature Taco$4.75
House made pork chorizo, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, served on oaxacan corn or flour tortillas.
3-Signature Tacos (Corn)
Taco Tuesday Special: Get 3-Signature Tacos for the price of 2!
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ADOBADA TACO$2.95
ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
5 ROLLED TACOS$9.95
SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA TACO$2.75
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
More about ACAPELA
FRIED FISH TACOS (two) image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED FISH TACOS (two)$19.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Option to add an extra protein on the side. Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
TACOS DORADOS (three)$12.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with cheesy polenta. Vegetarian. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Option to add a protein on the side. Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
More about BAR AMÁ
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Mushroom Carnitas Taco$3.79
Fried oyster mushrooms sautéed with tomatoes, cinnamon and clove. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Soy Chorizo Taco$3.79
Spicy soy chorizo grilled with diced potatoes & zucchini. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON TACO PLATE$17.00
AHI TACO PLATE$18.00
FISH TACO ALA CARTE$7.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
40 Taco Fiesta Box$240.00
Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!
Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Braised Pork Taco$3.99
Corn tortilla, chile verde braised pork, caramelized onion, salsa verde and cilantro
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Taco Plate (3)$18.00
beef, chicken, fish or *grilled tofu, topped w/pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of rice or black beans
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Taco Cabeza image

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Breakfast Tacos image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
Tikka Mushroom Tacos$13.00
gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | crimini & oyster mushrooms, poblano hash, tikka sauce & cilantro mint chutney, cucumber mint salad, & a side of daal
More about Kitchen Mouse
General Admission LA image

TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

General Admission LA

3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco$15.00
More about General Admission LA
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken tacos (3)$11.95
Grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, and salsa on corn tortilla served with chips and salsa
Single Taco$4.50
Ground Beef Tacos (3 Tacos)$10.95
Ground beef, cilantro, onions, and salsa on corn tortilla served with chips and salsa
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$19.95
Filet Mignon Tacos$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Carnitas Tacos$19.35
More about El Cholo
Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco De Barbacoa Tray$75.50
3 Oaxacan Tacos$17.00
3 tacos served on handmade tortillas. Choose from your favorite Oaxacan meat topping. Served with grilled onions.
Taco De Barbacoa De Chivo$17.50
Goat barbacoa taco on an extra large handmade tortilla. Served with a side of barbacoa stew, limes, chopped onions, jalapeno and parsley.
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
40 Taco Fiesta Box$240.00
Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!
Braised Pork Taco$3.99
Corn tortilla, chile verde braised pork, caramelized onion, salsa verde and cilantro
Slow Braised Steak Taco$4.89
More about Chicas Tacos
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$9.00
Beer-Battered Rockfish, Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Crema
Chicken Taco$8.00
Guacmole, Pickled Onion, Cilantro
Octopus Taco$9.00
Tomatillo Pico, Castigo Azteca, Peanuts
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MACHACA TACO 3 Pack$18.00
SHREDDED CHUCK ROLL | SALSA VERDE | PICKLED PEARL ONION | CILANTRO
BAJA FISH TACO 3 Pack$18.00
fried breaded fish | cabbage slaw | chipotle aioli | pico de gallo
More about Hermanito
Taco Cabeza image

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Taco Lengua$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Prawn Taco$6.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Vegan Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Fish varies daily. To ensure tacos are to your liking, please call to verify the fish of the day
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Adobada Taco image

 

Tacos 1986 Beverly

7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Adobada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Asada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Pollo Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
More about Tacos 1986 Beverly
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
QUINOA TACO SALAD (with chicken)$18.00
MAHI MAHI TACOS$16.75
Nape cabbage, tomato, red onion, cucumber vinaigrette
QUINOA TACO SALAD (no chicken)$16.50
Quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, meselun, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla . lime dressing
More about Bloom Cafe

