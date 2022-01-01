Tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tacos
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Soft Taco Meal
|$15.00
Two Soft Tacos of your choice.
With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Vegetarian Mushroom and Sweet Potato Tacos can be made Vegan, and Soyrizo can be subbed for any protein
|Puffy Taco Meal
|$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Tacos Al Carbon
|$19.55
|#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco
|$17.95
|Carnitas Tacos
|$19.35
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Shoreline Fish Taco Plate
|$12.00
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo,
black beans and spanish rice
|Carnitas or Chicken Taco Plate
|$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Custom Organic Tacos!
|$10.00
3 organic gmo-free corn tortillas filled with whatever you are craving! Choose from the options below. Sauces served on the side. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Bacon Breakfast Tacos
|$16.00
Feeling a little handsy? Grab an order of our organic bacon breakfast tacos and go to town! 3 warmed gmo-free organic corn tortillas filled with organic cage-free scrambled egg, organic breakfast potatoes, organic cheddar cheese, organic hickory smoked bacon, topped with organic cilantro and organic pickled onion. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Breakfast Tacos
|$10.00
3 organic and gmo-free corn tortillas filled with your choice of base, proteins and toppings. Your choice of sauce on the side! Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|HUEVOS CON CHILE POBLANO BREAKFAST TACOS (X2)
|$7.00
|CHICKEN MOLE TACO
|$5.00
Our signature turkey mole served in a taco.
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$4.00
(Gluten Free) grilled pork in our signature marinade, recommended salsa: habanero marmalade. Served in a corn tortilla (flour upon request), topped with onion, cilantro and your choice of one of our signature salsas.
All Good Things
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles
|Three Rolled Potato Tacos
|$9.50
Corn tortilla filled with potato, cheese and seasoning, topped with sour cream, cilantro cream sauce and pickled red onions
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles
|#43 Tacos
|$2.15
Chicken or Beef with a side of onion and cilantro.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)
|$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
|Chorizo Signature Taco
|$4.75
House made pork chorizo, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, served on oaxacan corn or flour tortillas.
|3-Signature Tacos (Corn)
Taco Tuesday Special: Get 3-Signature Tacos for the price of 2!
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|ADOBADA TACO
|$2.95
ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
|5 ROLLED TACOS
|$9.95
SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$2.75
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|FRIED FISH TACOS (two)
|$19.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
|CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Option to add an extra protein on the side. Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
|TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$12.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with cheesy polenta. Vegetarian. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Option to add a protein on the side. Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
|Mushroom Carnitas Taco
|$3.79
Fried oyster mushrooms sautéed with tomatoes, cinnamon and clove. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
|Soy Chorizo Taco
|$3.79
Spicy soy chorizo grilled with diced potatoes & zucchini. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SALMON TACO PLATE
|$17.00
|AHI TACO PLATE
|$18.00
|FISH TACO ALA CARTE
|$7.00
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|40 Taco Fiesta Box
|$240.00
Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!
|Fish Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
|Braised Pork Taco
|$3.99
Corn tortilla, chile verde braised pork, caramelized onion, salsa verde and cilantro
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Vegan Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Soft Taco Plate (3)
|$18.00
beef, chicken, fish or *grilled tofu, topped w/pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of rice or black beans
Tacos Gavilan
4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Taco Cabeza
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Lengua
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Carnitas
|$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
|Tikka Mushroom Tacos
|$13.00
gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | crimini & oyster mushrooms, poblano hash, tikka sauce & cilantro mint chutney, cucumber mint salad, & a side of daal
General Admission LA
3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles
|Steak Taco
|$15.00
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken tacos (3)
|$11.95
Grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, and salsa on corn tortilla served with chips and salsa
|Single Taco
|$4.50
|Ground Beef Tacos (3 Tacos)
|$10.95
Ground beef, cilantro, onions, and salsa on corn tortilla served with chips and salsa
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Fish Tacos
|$19.95
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$19.35
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Taco De Barbacoa Tray
|$75.50
|3 Oaxacan Tacos
|$17.00
3 tacos served on handmade tortillas. Choose from your favorite Oaxacan meat topping. Served with grilled onions.
|Taco De Barbacoa De Chivo
|$17.50
Goat barbacoa taco on an extra large handmade tortilla. Served with a side of barbacoa stew, limes, chopped onions, jalapeno and parsley.
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|40 Taco Fiesta Box
|$240.00
Enjoy 40 ready made tacos for your home or office fiesta!
|Braised Pork Taco
|$3.99
Corn tortilla, chile verde braised pork, caramelized onion, salsa verde and cilantro
|Slow Braised Steak Taco
|$4.89
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Baja Fish Taco
|$9.00
Beer-Battered Rockfish, Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Crema
|Chicken Taco
|$8.00
Guacmole, Pickled Onion, Cilantro
|Octopus Taco
|$9.00
Tomatillo Pico, Castigo Azteca, Peanuts
Hermanito
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|MACHACA TACO 3 Pack
|$18.00
SHREDDED CHUCK ROLL | SALSA VERDE | PICKLED PEARL ONION | CILANTRO
|BAJA FISH TACO 3 Pack
|$18.00
fried breaded fish | cabbage slaw | chipotle aioli | pico de gallo
Tacos Gavilan
7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD
|Taco Cabeza
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Lengua
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Carnitas
|$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
|Prawn Taco
|$6.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
|Vegan Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fish varies daily. To ensure tacos are to your liking, please call to verify the fish of the day
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Tacos 1986 Beverly
7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Adobada Taco
|$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
|Asada Taco
|$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Pollo Taco
|$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|QUINOA TACO SALAD (with chicken)
|$18.00
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$16.75
Nape cabbage, tomato, red onion, cucumber vinaigrette
|QUINOA TACO SALAD (no chicken)
|$16.50
Quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, meselun, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla . lime dressing