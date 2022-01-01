Buffalo wings in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Wings, & Fries
|$12.99
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Hot Wings 10
|$18.98
|Buffalo Hot Wings 25
|$42.89
|Buffalo Hot Wings 5
|$10.98
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
with celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dip
More about Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Hot Wings
|$12.00
Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.99
Golden-fried wings tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing for dipping.
More about Raffallo's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Raffallo's Pizza
1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.95
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Hot Wings Party Pan + Ranch
|$50.00
4.5 Lb of our crispy wings tossed in our house buffalo hot sauce. Approx: 50 pieces + house ranch dipping sauce
More about Prime Pizza
Prime Pizza
141 S Central Avenue, LA
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.