Buffalo wings in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings, & Fries$12.99
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Hot Wings 10$18.98
Buffalo Hot Wings 25$42.89
Buffalo Hot Wings 5$10.98
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$14.00
with celery sticks and bleu cheese or ranch dip
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Buffalo Hot Wings image

 

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Hot Wings$12.00
Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*
More about Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$9.99
Golden-fried wings tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing for dipping.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Raffallo's Pizza

1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$14.95
More about Raffallo's Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Hot Wings Party Pan + Ranch$50.00
4.5 Lb of our crispy wings tossed in our house buffalo hot sauce. Approx: 50 pieces + house ranch dipping sauce
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Buffalo Wings image

 

Prime Pizza

141 S Central Avenue, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
More about Prime Pizza
Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA

Prime Pizza - West LA

12219 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
More about Prime Pizza - West LA

