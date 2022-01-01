Drunken noodles in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$14.50
Broad rice noodles, onions, sweet basil, tomatoes, fresh chilies and garlic in oyster sauce.
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro - West Hollywood
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Drunken Noodles
|$13.50
Flat rice noodles, stir fried with thai chilis, thai basil, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, and tomatoes.
*contains egg, fish sauce (can be omitted upon request)