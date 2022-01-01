Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101

2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DRUNKEN NOODLE$14.50
Broad rice noodles, onions, sweet basil, tomatoes, fresh chilies and garlic in oyster sauce.
More about Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro - West Hollywood

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$13.50
Flat rice noodles, stir fried with thai chilis, thai basil, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, and tomatoes.
*contains egg, fish sauce (can be omitted upon request)
More about Kung Pao Bistro - West Hollywood

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Rice Pudding

Mixed Green Salad

White Pizza

Carrot Cake

Tarts

Caprese Paninis

Beef Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston