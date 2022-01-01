Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
House made chorizo, tomatillo salsa served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Modern Times [Los Angeles]

832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Modern Times [Los Angeles]
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Chorizo$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito PC Chorizo$8.49
Only Mexican Sausage
Super Burrito Chorizo$8.99
Mexican Sausage - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Burrito Chorizo$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
Takeout
Super Burrito Chorizo$8.99
Mexican Sausage - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan
Sightglass image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO$17.00
Peads & Barnetts chorizo, hash browns, eggs, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about Sightglass
Chorizo Burrito image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$12.95
House Mexican chorizo scrambled with organic eggs, crispy potatoes, red onion, jalepeno, chili aioli, cabbage and avocado in a flour tortilla, gluten free bowl also available
More about C & M Cafe

