Chorizo burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.00
House made chorizo, tomatillo salsa served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
Modern Times [Los Angeles]
832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
Tacos Gavilan
4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Burrito Chorizo
|$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Tacos Gavilan
7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD
|Burrito PC Chorizo
|$8.49
Only Mexican Sausage
|Super Burrito Chorizo
|$8.99
Mexican Sausage - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
|Burrito Chorizo
|$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Super Burrito Chorizo
|$8.99
Mexican Sausage - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$17.00
Peads & Barnetts chorizo, hash browns, eggs, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla