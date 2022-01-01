Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chow mein

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
32 Veg. Chow Mein$11.00
31 Zzamong Chow Mein$12.50
Consumer pic

 

Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101

2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOW MEIN$14.50
Yakisoba noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, onions, bean sprouts in mixture of soy and oyster sauce.
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East - 5900 Sunset Blvd

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chow Mein$5.75
Pan-fried. Wheat noodles, carrots, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts.
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Duo - Chow Mein
Chow Mein$14.00
Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce.
Lunch - Chow Mein
Formosa Cafe image

NOODLES

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chow Mein$14.00
Egg Noodles, Broccolini Stems, Sliced Celery, Carrots, Onions, Scallions
Add Beef: $6, Chicken: $4, Shrimp: $6, Pork Belly: $6
