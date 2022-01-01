Chow mein in Los Angeles
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|32 Veg. Chow Mein
|$11.00
|31 Zzamong Chow Mein
|$12.50
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles
|CHOW MEIN
|$14.50
Yakisoba noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, onions, bean sprouts in mixture of soy and oyster sauce.
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East - 5900 Sunset Blvd
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chow Mein
|$5.75
Pan-fried. Wheat noodles, carrots, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts.
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Lunch Duo - Chow Mein
|Chow Mein
|$14.00
Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce.
|Lunch - Chow Mein