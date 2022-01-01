Turkey clubs in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

4fa3389c-bfac-4601-b216-2305de2a9e31 image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$13.99
Bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, baby arugula, red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli, on 8 grain bread.
More about Pacific Kitchen
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Baguette, roasted turkey, walnut spread, green apples, scallion aioli.
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
Raya's Paradise image

 

Raya's Paradise

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, buttered sourdough
More about Raya's Paradise
Turkey Sandwich image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$16.00
House roasted turkey breast, arugula, white cheddar, pickled onion, hot pepper jelly, avocado, on house sourdough
More about All Time
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Cracked Pepper Turkey Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Turkey Breast Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Honey Maple Turkey Breast Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Tofu "Turkey" Sandwich$13.25
| gluten-free | vegan | marinated smoked tofu "turkey", dijon, mayo, pepperoncini, tomato, smoked salt, bac'un bits on Sami's gluten free millet toast.
Dijon "Turkey" Sandwich$13.25
| contains gluten | vegan | marinated smoked tofu "turkey", dijon, mayo, pepperoncini, tomato, smoked salt, bac'un bits on our house made focaccia.
More about Kitchen Mouse
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
roast turkey focaccia sandwich$19.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Item pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Turkey Club$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
156dcd27-69d3-4ca8-98ac-e3d559d74df0 image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$16.50
Sprouts, tomato, avocado, toasted wheat bread, green aioli
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$13.00
More about Cafe Tropical
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Croissant Club$11.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH$16.00
Smoked turkey, black garlic aioli, mushroom conserva, broccoli rabe, baby kale, and Hooks cheddar on Bub and Grandmas sourdough
More about Sightglass
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
roast turkey focaccia sandwich$19.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
More about A.O.C
Friends & Family image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Oven Roasted turkey with Fontina cheese, wild arugula & green garlic aioli. Served with a side salad.
More about Friends & Family
Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$15.25
More about Joan’s on Third
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Club$8.95
Apple-wood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, organic tomato, and lettuce with Dijon basil aioli. Served cold.
More about Eat Drink Americano
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$12.75
turkey,bacon,ham,tomato,lettuce,swiss & mayo
More about Ronnie's Diner
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$16.00
Hobbs smoked turkey, housemade bacon, house sunflower seed tahini mustard, Comté, and tons of alfalfa sprouts on fresh Bub & Grandma’s bread
More about SQIRL
Hank's Cafe image

 

Hank's Cafe

10203 Santa Monica Blvd, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliced Turkey Sandwich$10.95
More about Hank's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles
Turkey Club Sandwich Combo$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.
More about Spring St. Cafe

