Turkey clubs in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club
|$13.99
Bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, baby arugula, red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli, on 8 grain bread.
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.95
Baguette, roasted turkey, walnut spread, green apples, scallion aioli.
Raya's Paradise
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood
|Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, buttered sourdough
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
House roasted turkey breast, arugula, white cheddar, pickled onion, hot pepper jelly, avocado, on house sourdough
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Cracked Pepper Turkey Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Turkey Breast Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Honey Maple Turkey Breast Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Gluten-Free Tofu "Turkey" Sandwich
|$13.25
| gluten-free | vegan | marinated smoked tofu "turkey", dijon, mayo, pepperoncini, tomato, smoked salt, bac'un bits on Sami's gluten free millet toast.
|Dijon "Turkey" Sandwich
|$13.25
| contains gluten | vegan | marinated smoked tofu "turkey", dijon, mayo, pepperoncini, tomato, smoked salt, bac'un bits on our house made focaccia.
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|roast turkey focaccia sandwich
|$19.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Turkey Sandwich
|$16.50
Sprouts, tomato, avocado, toasted wheat bread, green aioli
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Turkey Croissant Club
|$11.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH
|$16.00
Smoked turkey, black garlic aioli, mushroom conserva, broccoli rabe, baby kale, and Hooks cheddar on Bub and Grandmas sourdough
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|roast turkey focaccia sandwich
|$19.00
mozzarella, green harissa, avocado & castelvetranos
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Oven Roasted turkey with Fontina cheese, wild arugula & green garlic aioli. Served with a side salad.
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Roasted Turkey Club
|$8.95
Apple-wood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, organic tomato, and lettuce with Dijon basil aioli. Served cold.
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club
|$12.75
turkey,bacon,ham,tomato,lettuce,swiss & mayo
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Hobbs smoked turkey, housemade bacon, house sunflower seed tahini mustard, Comté, and tons of alfalfa sprouts on fresh Bub & Grandma’s bread
Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd
8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles
|Turkey Club Sandwich Combo
|$17.95
Choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, with side salad & pickles. Comes with chips and drink.