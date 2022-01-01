Bacon cheeseburgers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Western Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.75
Our bacon cheeseburger with BBQ sauce & 2 handmade onion rings! **Pictured with Animal Fries!
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.75
Our classic cheeseburger, but with bacon! Also 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
|Peanut Butter & Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.75
A life-changing combination of peanut butter, bacon & pickles, plus a side of jelly for the even more adventurous.
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$7.49
|BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger
|$7.49
|BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger Combo
|$11.98
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Bacon Burger
|$21.00
with bacon, lettuce and tomato with Russian dressing
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Single Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger
|$11.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
|Double Bacon Egg Cheese Avocado Burger
|$19.95
DOUBLE SMASHED BURGER PATTY, 1000 ISLAND, EGG, CHEESE, BACON, AVOCACO, LETTUCE, PICKLES, GRILLED ONION, ON A TOASTED BUN
|Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger
|$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Texas BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|The Bacon Ranch Burger (Single)
|$8.95
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
|The Bacon Ranch Burger
|$11.95
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Texas BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.25
2 slices of bacon & american cheese
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$12.95
2 slices of bacon & avocado
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bacon Avocado Cheese Burger
|$9.47
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$7.48
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
|$9.99
1/4 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun.
|Guacamole Bacon Burger
|$10.99
1/4 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Choice of Cheese, House made Guacamole served on a Brioche Bun.