Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
AL PASTOR TACO$4.00
(Gluten Free) grilled pork in our signature marinade, recommended salsa: habanero marmalade. Served in a corn tortilla (flour upon request), topped with onion, cilantro and your choice of one of our signature salsas.
More about Pocha
53044c0b-610e-4a82-90f9-967cac90752f image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Pork Signature Taco$4.75
spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, griddled cheese, avocado crema, salsa fresca, grilled pineapple, micro cilantro. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
Al Pastor Pork Street Taco$2.75
spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, pineapple, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Modern Times [Los Angeles]

832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Modern Times [Los Angeles]
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Taco$4.09
Diced pork marinated with Middle Eastern spices and grilled with onions. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Taco$8.00
Adobo Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Avocado, Pineapple
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Sweet with pieces of pineapple. Handmade corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco Salad$11.00
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
More about NextMex Hollywood

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chicken Burritos

Almond Cake

Avocado Rolls

Nigiri

Chocolate Croissants

Lemon Pound Cake

Custard

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston