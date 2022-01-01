Al pastor tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$4.00
(Gluten Free) grilled pork in our signature marinade, recommended salsa: habanero marmalade. Served in a corn tortilla (flour upon request), topped with onion, cilantro and your choice of one of our signature salsas.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Al Pastor Pork Signature Taco
|$4.75
spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, griddled cheese, avocado crema, salsa fresca, grilled pineapple, micro cilantro. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
|Al Pastor Pork Street Taco
|$2.75
spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, pineapple, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla
Modern Times [Los Angeles]
832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.09
Diced pork marinated with Middle Eastern spices and grilled with onions. Soft or crispy shell, choice of salsa, onions & house-made cilantro.
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Al Pastor Taco
|$8.00
Adobo Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Avocado, Pineapple
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
Sweet with pieces of pineapple. Handmade corn tortilla
|Al Pastor Taco Salad
|$11.00
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema