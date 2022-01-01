Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg burritos

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg$9.75
Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
More about Liberation Coffee House
Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Burrito$11.00
potatoes, grilled green pepper & onion, cheese & pico, all wrapped up in a 12" tortilla.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.95
EGG,CHEESE,STEAK
More about ACAPELA

