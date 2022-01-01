Egg burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about Liberation Coffee House
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg
|$9.75
Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$11.00
potatoes, grilled green pepper & onion, cheese & pico, all wrapped up in a 12" tortilla.