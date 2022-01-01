Short ribs in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Coffee Braised Short Ribs, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, on Sourdough
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Sweet Tea Braised Short Rib image

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Tea Braised Short Rib$42.00
mashed potatoes, roasted field vegetables
More about Yardbird
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Coffee Braised Short Ribs, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, on Sourdough
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slow-Roasted Short Rib “Banh Mi”$34.00
cabbage slaw, carrot-ginger purée, toasted bread crumbs
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Smoked Whole Plate Short Rib To Go image

SEAFOOD

Majordomo

1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2495 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Whole Plate Short Rib To Go$205.00
*requires 24 hrs advance ordering*
(Feeds up to 5) Smoked whole plate short rib with condiments, Bibb lettuce, and beef rice kit. Ribs will be partially sliced with instructions included. Cannot be split.
*** Allergens ***
Short Rib: Soy, Sesame, Gluten.
Rice: Beef. Ssamjang: Gluten, Soy, Sesame.
Kimchi: Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish
More about Majordomo
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Short Rib$4.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
826a33cf-98cf-4ab8-999e-9c6d6b73b62e image

 

La Carmencita

1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Short Rib$5.75
Short Rib$5.50
More about La Carmencita
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs Taco$7.95
Short Ribs Slider$6.95
Cold Boneless Beef Short Ribs (lb)$9.95
Purchased Cold, Warm at home Stove Top. Microwavable, or Freeze it for later.
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Benedict$18.00
Braised short rib, two poached eggs, polenta cakes, sriracha hollandaise. served with crispy smashed rosemary pee wee potatoes.
Short Rib Melt$22.00
Dry aged braised short rib, pickled shallots, provolone, arugula, horseradish mayo, grilled on Bub & Grandma's country bread.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Hash$16.50
Slow braised beef short rib with roasted Yukon potatoes, two sunny farm eggs & pickled chili salsa verde. Served with sourdough toast.
More about Friends & Family
Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Sandwich$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
More about Joan’s on Third
Shin image

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Ribs$8.00
More about Shin
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Taco a La Carte$3.00
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
Short Rib Taco a La Carte$5.50
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
KOBUNGA image

 

KOBUNGA

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Short Ribs$6.45
USC Special (Short Rib)$13.45
Slow Cooked Short Rib, Napa Cabbage Kimchi and Soy Sauce Pickles
More about KOBUNGA
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Tortelloni$28.00
nyman ranch beef short rib, brown butter, sage, grana padana
More about Spartina
Item pic

 

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Burrito$18.00
flour torilla, ropa vieja, garlic rice, black bean, cilantro, pickled red cabbage, jalapeño purée
More about Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

