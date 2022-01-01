Short ribs in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve short ribs
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Coffee Braised Short Ribs, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, on Sourdough
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Sweet Tea Braised Short Rib
|$42.00
mashed potatoes, roasted field vegetables
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Slow-Roasted Short Rib “Banh Mi”
|$34.00
cabbage slaw, carrot-ginger purée, toasted bread crumbs
SEAFOOD
Majordomo
1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles
|Smoked Whole Plate Short Rib To Go
|$205.00
*requires 24 hrs advance ordering*
(Feeds up to 5) Smoked whole plate short rib with condiments, Bibb lettuce, and beef rice kit. Ribs will be partially sliced with instructions included. Cannot be split.
*** Allergens ***
Short Rib: Soy, Sesame, Gluten.
Rice: Beef. Ssamjang: Gluten, Soy, Sesame.
Kimchi: Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Side of Short Rib
|$4.00
La Carmencita
1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Taco Short Rib
|$5.75
|Short Rib
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Short Ribs Taco
|$7.95
|Short Ribs Slider
|$6.95
|Cold Boneless Beef Short Ribs (lb)
|$9.95
Purchased Cold, Warm at home Stove Top. Microwavable, or Freeze it for later.
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Benedict
|$18.00
Braised short rib, two poached eggs, polenta cakes, sriracha hollandaise. served with crispy smashed rosemary pee wee potatoes.
|Short Rib Melt
|$22.00
Dry aged braised short rib, pickled shallots, provolone, arugula, horseradish mayo, grilled on Bub & Grandma's country bread.
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Hash
|$16.50
Slow braised beef short rib with roasted Yukon potatoes, two sunny farm eggs & pickled chili salsa verde. Served with sourdough toast.
Joan’s on Third
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Taco a La Carte
|$3.00
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
|Short Rib Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
KOBUNGA
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles
|Side Short Ribs
|$6.45
|USC Special (Short Rib)
|$13.45
Slow Cooked Short Rib, Napa Cabbage Kimchi and Soy Sauce Pickles
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Tortelloni
|$28.00
nyman ranch beef short rib, brown butter, sage, grana padana
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
|Short Rib Burrito
|$18.00
flour torilla, ropa vieja, garlic rice, black bean, cilantro, pickled red cabbage, jalapeño purée