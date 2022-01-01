Short ribs in Los Angeles

*requires 24 hrs advance ordering*

(Feeds up to 5) Smoked whole plate short rib with condiments, Bibb lettuce, and beef rice kit. Ribs will be partially sliced with instructions included. Cannot be split.

*** Allergens ***

Short Rib: Soy, Sesame, Gluten.

Rice: Beef. Ssamjang: Gluten, Soy, Sesame.

Kimchi: Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish

