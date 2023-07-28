Drink

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Teh Botol

$2.50

Thai Tea

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

Soda Gembira

$5.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Sweet Flavored Ice Tea

$4.00

Lychee Limeade

$4.00

Fresh Coconut

$7.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Food

Appetizer

Perkedel (3 pcs)

$7.00

Bakwan Jagung (4 pcs)

$8.00

Spring Roll (3 pcs)

$7.00

Empek-empek

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Tempeh (5 pcs)

$7.00

Fried Tofu (5 pcs)

$7.00

Half Tempe & Half Tofu

$8.00

Tempe Mendoan

$8.00

Tofu Mendoan

$8.00

Salad

Gado-gado

$11.00

House mix

$8.00

Tofu Avocado

$11.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sate

Chicken Sate (4 pcs)

$8.00

Beef Potato (2 pcs)

$6.00

Shrimp Baladao (2 pcs)

$6.00

Babi Sate (4 pcs)

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken (2 pcs)

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp (2 pcs)

$7.00

Short Ribs (2 pcs)

$10.00

Tofu (2 pcs)

$4.00

Lontong Sate (5 pcs)

$12.00

Surf 'N Turf

$12.00

Farm Plate

$12.00

Popcorn Set

$12.00

Rice

Beef Rendang Bowl

$15.00

Balado Bowl

$11.00

Nasi Goreng

$12.00

Nasi Goreng Java

$13.00

Nasi Bungkus

$16.50

Bubur Ayam

$12.00

Nasi Kuning

$16.50

Nasi Capcay

$15.00

Char Siu Bowl

$12.00

Noodle

Mie Goreng

$12.00

Mie Tek-Tek

$12.00

Bihun Goreng

$12.00

Sohun Goreng

$12.00

Bakmie Ayam

$12.00

Soto

Soto Ayam

$12.00

Soto Betawi

$15.00

Soto Mie

$13.00

Vegetables Soup

$12.00

Combo

Combo 1

$17.00

Combo 2

$18.00

Combo 3

$22.00

Nasi Goreng Combo

$16.00

Mie Goreng Combo

$16.00

Deluxe Set 1 ( 2 ribs, 4 chx, 2 babi)

$23.00

Deluxe Set 2 ( 2 pop shrimp, 4 chx, 4 babi)

$23.00

Deluxe Set 3 ( 2 ribs, 2 chx, 2 beef potato, 1 shrimp balado)

$23.00

Desserts

Es Cendol

$6.00

Es Teler

$7.00

Fried Plantain (5 pcs)

$7.00

Es Doger

$7.00

Side Dish

Rice

$2.00

Lontong

$3.00

Nasi Kuning Side

$5.00

Fresh Chips

$4.00

Sambel Terasi

$8.00

Cakwe

$4.00

Acar

$5.00

Vegetables Sides

$5.00

Rendang Sides

$14.00

Extra Peanut Sauce

$2.50

Extra Risol

$2.00

Sliced Ginger

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.50