Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Fried Rice

Appetizers

Green Rolls

Green Rolls

$10.00

Green leaf, cucumber, carrot, rice noodles, topped with crisp garlic serve with special sauce, Gluten free wrap

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$9.00

Crisp fried and stuffed with cabbage, carrot, and serve with our house-made sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Grilled white meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices, served with pickled cucumber and peanut sauce

Royal Shrimp

Royal Shrimp

$10.00

Delicious jumbo shrimp wrapped in crisp wontons served with house-made sweet and sour sauce

Cream Cheese Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Crisp fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese served with house-made sweet and sour sauce

Thai Dumplings

Thai Dumplings

$9.00

Minced chicken and vegetables dumplings, topped with green onions, garlic serve with house special sauce

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$10.00

Pan-fried flat bread served with our signature yellow curry dipping sauce

Fried Organic tofu

Fried Organic tofu

$9.00

Crisp fried organic tofu accompanied by our sweet and sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts

Larb Pork

Larb Pork

$13.00

Minced pork, flavored with basil, onion, ground chilli, lime juice, rice powder and fresh vegetables

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.00

Beef, scallion, red onion, basil, ground chilli, rice powder, and fresh vegetables

Glass Noodle Salad

$15.00

Glass noodle, minced pork, shrimp, onion, celery, tomato, chili, lime dressing and fresh vegetables

Soups

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00+

Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chilies

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00+

A Thai favorite, lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh lime juice and Thai chilies

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$8.00+

Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, chicken broth

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Minced chicken delicately wrapped in wontons, chicken, bok choy, chicken broth

Shrimp Wonton Soup

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$9.00+

Shrimp delicately wrapped in wontons, bok choy, chicken broth

Stir Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

A famous Thai dish combining rice noodle, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, egg, red onion, sweet radish, crushed peanut

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Broiled flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, and chili garlic sauce.

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

$18.00

Flat rice noodle, shrimp, fish, mussels, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves, galangal, young peppercorn, chillin garlic sauce

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Glass noodle, egg, tomato, onion, carrots, and mushrooms

Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle

$15.00

Thai signature noodle dish, rice noodle, beef with meat ball, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, basil, garlic oil and chili

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$15.00

Rice noodle, chicken broth, chicken breast, green onions, beansprouts, onion, cilantro, served with beansprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, siracha and hoisin sauce.

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodle, chicken, bean sprouts, green onion.

Creamy Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle

Creamy Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle

$18.00

Rice noodle with a Thai creamy tom yum broth, shrimp, lemongrass, galangal, red onion, lime, bean sprouts and Thai cilantro

Creamy Tom Kha Chicken Noodle

Creamy Tom Kha Chicken Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodle with a Thai creamy tom kha broth, chicken, lemongrass, galangal, red onion, lime, bean sprouts and Thai cilantro

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, egg, tomato, onion, scallion, white pepper

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, garlic, Thai chili, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil

Pineapple fried Rice

Pineapple fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, egg, shrimp, chicken, cashews, pineapple, raisin, curry powder and scallions

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, crab meat, egg, tomato, white onion, scallion, white pepper

Specialties

Grilled Ginger Salmon

Grilled Ginger Salmon

$17.00

Grilled 6 oz fillet of fresh Norwegian salmon topped with our savory teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables

Roasted BBQ Pork

Roasted BBQ Pork

$16.00

Roasted BBQ pork, with sweet sausage, boiled egg served on the bed of jasmine rice, with house special sauce and soup.

Soft Shell crab Curry

Soft Shell crab Curry

$18.00

Crisp soft-shell crab, egg, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery

Kao Man Kai

Kao Man Kai

$15.00

Streamed dark meat chicken on the bed of ginger rice, served with our house special soy ginger sauce and Soup

Main Entrées

Garlic Green beans

Garlic Green beans

$15.00

Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans

Ka Pow

Ka Pow

$15.00

A signature Thai dish, a spicy stir-fried with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers, Thai chili and basil leaves.

Cashew Nut and Roasted Chili

Cashew Nut and Roasted Chili

$15.00

Chicken with roasted chili, cashew nut, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery, Thai chili

Prik King

Prik King

$15.00

Sauteed green beans in a red chili paste, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves

Sweet Basil Eggplant

Sweet Basil Eggplant

$15.00

Sautéed eggplant, bell pepper, and sweet basil in a garlic bean sauce

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli in oyster sauce

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli, cabbage, mushroom, carrot, green bean, celery, beansprout

Fresh Ginger & Mushrooms

Fresh Ginger & Mushrooms

$15.00

Ginger, garlic, onions, green onions, celery, carrot, and mushrooms

Sweet and Sour with Chicken

Sweet and Sour with Chicken

$15.00

Special house blend of sweet and sour , with bell peppers,pineapple,onions, and carrots

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

A delicious yellow curry with potato and carrot

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, and kaffir lime leaves

Panang Beef Curry Stew

Panang Beef Curry Stew

$17.00

An exotic coconut brown curry with slow cooked beef sirloin, bell peppers, cabbage and kaffir lime leave

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

An Exotic coconut brown curry with bell peppers, cabbage and kaffir lime leave

Dessert

Roti with Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Thai style flat bread served with Vanilla ice cream topped with toasted coconut

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet sticky rice served with mango and coconut cream

Fried Banana Samosa

Fried Banana Samosa

$12.00

Brownie & Vanilla Ice cream

$12.00

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

Ginger Rice

$3.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Sweet Sticky Rice

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00
Rice Noodle

Rice Noodle

$3.00
Streamed Broccoli

Streamed Broccoli

$6.00
Streamed Mixed Veggies

Streamed Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$0.85

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.85
Pickled Cucumber

Pickled Cucumber

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food Good Vibes Good Laughs and Good Day!

Location

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Directions

