Enchiladas in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bluecorn Enchiladas$19.95
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno$17.95
More about El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
Item pic

 

De Buena Planta - Silverlake - 2815 Sunset Boulevard

2815 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS DE LA NOVIA$18.00
Prepared with a blend of seeds and fruits, like güero chiles, white raisins, and green apples, milk, and white chocolate. The Enchiladas are stuffed with roasted cauliflower. Garnished with queso cotija and a mini pico slaw.
Allergies: Dairy, pine nuts, almonds, sesame, pumkin seeds.
ENCHILADAS POBLANO$19.00
Mole Poblano is a thick, rich brown sauce made with chilis, fruit, nuts, seeds and Mexican chocolate. Enchiladas are corn tortillas dipped in the mole sauce, stuffed with roasted squashes, slathered with more mole sauce. Garnished with queso fresco, and micro cilantro.
Allergies: Nuts (Almonds, peanuts), seeds (Sesame, pumpkin), cacao, cinnamon, peppers, allium.
More about De Buena Planta - Silverlake - 2815 Sunset Boulevard
MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
Mom’s green chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, crema, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. We cook it for you, so it’s ready to eat when you pick up. (4) enchiladas per order.
SWEET POTATO MOLE ENCHILADAS$17.00
Sweet potato & cheese-filled enchiladas with mole (contains nuts and seeds), garnished with cotija, crema, and cilantro. (4) enchiladas per order.
More about BAR AMÁ
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
Enchiladas Mariscos$23.45
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
More about El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
Item pic

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS KIDS MEAL$9.75
2 mole coloradito enchiladas topped with queso fresco and your choice of Oaxacan protein. Served with rice and side of bread
Coloradito Mole Enchiladas$16.50
Coloradito mole enchiladas served with queso fresco, onion, and parsley. Served with Rice
Enchilada Campesina Tray$82.50
Serves 8-10 / 24 hand-made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or cheese, covered in red mole. Topped with onions, queso fresco and Italian parsley. You can substitute red mole for coloradito or black mole.
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Item pic

 

Doomie's #NextMex

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Sauce$1.00
The red sauce that tops our wet burrito (pictured)
More about Doomie's #NextMex
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Enchiladas$16.00
roasted potatoes, mushrooms, onion, white cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, | choice of flour or corn tortillas | served a la carte
More about Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
Item pic

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$26.50
three enchiladas, tomatillo chicken, salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro
More about El Granjero Cantina
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Cheese Enchilada$3.25
Doz Enchiladas Meat$42.00
#6 RAN Taco & Enchilada$11.75
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Banner pic

 

Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE$5.50
RED ENCHILADAS$24.00
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

2622 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada de Mole (2)$20.00
easoned chicken or jack cheese with onions in tortillas topped with mole sauce and sour-cream
More about El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

