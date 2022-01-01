Enchiladas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Bluecorn Enchiladas
|$19.95
|Enchilada Suiza
|$19.55
|#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno
|$17.95
More about De Buena Planta - Silverlake - 2815 Sunset Boulevard
De Buena Planta - Silverlake - 2815 Sunset Boulevard
2815 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|ENCHILADAS DE LA NOVIA
|$18.00
Prepared with a blend of seeds and fruits, like güero chiles, white raisins, and green apples, milk, and white chocolate. The Enchiladas are stuffed with roasted cauliflower. Garnished with queso cotija and a mini pico slaw.
Allergies: Dairy, pine nuts, almonds, sesame, pumkin seeds.
|ENCHILADAS POBLANO
|$19.00
Mole Poblano is a thick, rich brown sauce made with chilis, fruit, nuts, seeds and Mexican chocolate. Enchiladas are corn tortillas dipped in the mole sauce, stuffed with roasted squashes, slathered with more mole sauce. Garnished with queso fresco, and micro cilantro.
Allergies: Nuts (Almonds, peanuts), seeds (Sesame, pumpkin), cacao, cinnamon, peppers, allium.
More about BAR AMÁ
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Mom’s green chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, crema, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. We cook it for you, so it’s ready to eat when you pick up. (4) enchiladas per order.
|SWEET POTATO MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$17.00
Sweet potato & cheese-filled enchiladas with mole (contains nuts and seeds), garnished with cotija, crema, and cilantro. (4) enchiladas per order.
More about El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.95
|Enchiladas Mariscos
|$23.45
|Enchilada Suiza
|$19.55
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|ENCHILADAS KIDS MEAL
|$9.75
2 mole coloradito enchiladas topped with queso fresco and your choice of Oaxacan protein. Served with rice and side of bread
|Coloradito Mole Enchiladas
|$16.50
Coloradito mole enchiladas served with queso fresco, onion, and parsley. Served with Rice
|Enchilada Campesina Tray
|$82.50
Serves 8-10 / 24 hand-made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or cheese, covered in red mole. Topped with onions, queso fresco and Italian parsley. You can substitute red mole for coloradito or black mole.
More about Doomie's #NextMex
Doomie's #NextMex
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Enchilada Sauce
|$1.00
The red sauce that tops our wet burrito (pictured)
More about Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Potato Enchiladas
|$16.00
roasted potatoes, mushrooms, onion, white cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, | choice of flour or corn tortillas | served a la carte
More about El Granjero Cantina
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$26.50
three enchiladas, tomatillo chicken, salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
|1 Cheese Enchilada
|$3.25
|Doz Enchiladas Meat
|$42.00
|#6 RAN Taco & Enchilada
|$11.75
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE
|$5.50
|RED ENCHILADAS
|$24.00