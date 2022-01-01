Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheese pizza

HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza) image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$10.50
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)$20.00
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$12.50
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Raya's Paradise image

 

Raya's Paradise

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orientation Personal Cheese Pizza
Hand Tossed 8in pizza, topped with 3 cheese blend.
More about Raya's Paradise
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles

301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Cheese Pizza$13.95
14" Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices$17.95
Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.
12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices$13.95
It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza
More about Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
Item pic

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$34.95
our infamous mac n' cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese (serves approx 4-5)
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza$24.25
Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza$29.25
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach
More about PIZZANISTA!
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
20" Cheese Pizza$22.00
14" Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Pizza$24.00
leeks, scallions, garlic & bacon
More about Mozza2Go:
Item pic

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$13.95
Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella cheese
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
Ritrovo image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza- Kids$8.00
More about Ritrovo
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. image

 

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza.$11.00
House-made marinara and mozzarella
More about Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Louise’s pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Louise’s pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (7428 reviews)
Takeout
THE FORMAGGIO! (cheese pizza)$20.00
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
THE FORMAGGIO! (cheese pizza)$5.50
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
GLUTEN FREE - THE FORMAGGIO! (cheese pizza)$24.00
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
20" Cheese Pizza$20.00
14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

13352 Washington blvd, los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Cheese Pizza$15.00
Four Cheese Pizza$24.00
Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese, Ricotta cheese
More about Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

