Cheese pizza in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)
|$10.50
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
|THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)
|$20.00
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
|GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)
|$12.50
Raya's Paradise
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood
|Orientation Personal Cheese Pizza
Hand Tossed 8in pizza, topped with 3 cheese blend.
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles
|NY Cheese Pizza
|$13.95
|14" Large NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)10 slices
|$17.95
Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.
|12" Medium NY Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) 6 slices
|$13.95
It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza
PIZZANISTA!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Macaroni & Cheese Pizza
|$34.95
our infamous mac n' cheese pizza... served only on Sundays! house-made mac & cheddar, fontina, and asiago cheese (serves approx 4-5)
|Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
|$24.25
|Goat Cheese & Fresh Spinach Pizza
|$29.25
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, Laura Chenel goat cheese, Kalamata olives & red onions, topped with fresh organic loose leaf spinach
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|20" Cheese Pizza
|$22.00
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Goat Cheese Pizza
|$24.00
leeks, scallions, garlic & bacon
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.95
Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Cheese Pizza.
|$11.00
House-made marinara and mozzarella
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Louise’s pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Louise’s pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|20" Cheese Pizza
|$20.00
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella