Mushroom burgers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Olivia
205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|Lentil Mushroom Burger
|$16.00
Avocado Aguachile. Pickles. Smoked Tomato Tapenade. Sesame Bun.
*Contains Gluten*
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, tomato and crisp lettuce.
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Mushroom Dijon Burger
|$15.00
sauteed mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, dijonaise
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *