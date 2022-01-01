Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Olivia

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lentil Mushroom Burger$16.00
Avocado Aguachile. Pickles. Smoked Tomato Tapenade. Sesame Bun.
*Contains Gluten*
More about Olivia
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$13.99
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, tomato and crisp lettuce.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Dijon Burger$15.00
sauteed mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, dijonaise
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$14.00
ground daily, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, house baked bun.
More about Oui Melrose

