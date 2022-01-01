Vegan sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
More about Nature's Brew
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegan Sandwich
|$11.00
Roasted Sweet & Spicy Yams, Roasted Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Pickled Beets, Kale Tahini
More about ORGANICO
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegan Gluten-Free Ice Cream Sandwich (Cosmic Bliss)
|$6.99
More about Amara Kitchen
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
Sweet potato, avocado mash, mustard aioli, caramelized onions, & greens on a house-made gluten free english muffin served w/side of greens topped w/ tomatoes
v / nf / gf
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegan Chik'n Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy fried cauliflower garbanzo patty on a vegan brioche bun slathered with a creamy Nashville hot sauce. Topped with shredded cabbage and a grilled Anaheim chile. Garnished with dill pickles, spicy dipping sauce and our house-made fries. Vegan and vegetarian.
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Vegan Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested