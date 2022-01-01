Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Sandwich$11.00
Roasted Sweet & Spicy Yams, Roasted Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Pickled Beets, Kale Tahini
More about Nature's Brew
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Gluten-Free Ice Cream Sandwich (Cosmic Bliss)$6.99
More about ORGANICO
Consumer pic

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Bánh Mì Sandwich *Contains Nuts$7.50
More about Bé Ù
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Sweet potato, avocado mash, mustard aioli, caramelized onions, & greens on a house-made gluten free english muffin served w/side of greens topped w/ tomatoes
v / nf / gf
More about Amara Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chik'n Sandwich$8.99
Crispy fried cauliflower garbanzo patty on a vegan brioche bun slathered with a creamy Nashville hot sauce. Topped with shredded cabbage and a grilled Anaheim chile. Garnished with dill pickles, spicy dipping sauce and our house-made fries. Vegan and vegetarian.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Vegan Jo's Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Jo's Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
gluten-free | vegan | tofu scramble, mushroom sausage, provolone cheese, chipotle cream, brioche toast, sliced avocado, arugula
More about Kitchen Mouse

Map

Map

