Mediterranean salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad
|$20.00
grilled tender chicken breast, mixed greens , tomato, feta
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.99
Fresh romaine hearts, feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumber & tomatoes in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.99
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.99
Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad
|$0.00
Cafe Landwer - Century City
10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad (GF)
|$17.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|SALAD - MEDITERRANEAN CARROT QUINOA
|$5.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, olives, red onion, egg
Spring St. Cafe - 453 S Spring St Ste. 900
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad Combo
|$16.95
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.95
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.