Mediterranean salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Mediterranean Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$20.00
grilled tender chicken breast, mixed greens , tomato, feta
More about Le Petit Greek
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Fresh romaine hearts, feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumber & tomatoes in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Fresh romaine hearts, feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumber & tomatoes in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Fresh romaine hearts, feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumber & tomatoes in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Louise's Trattoria - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$0.00
More about Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Century City

10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad (GF)$17.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
More about Cafe Landwer - Century City
Banner pic

 

Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALAD - MEDITERRANEAN CARROT QUINOA$5.50
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Tuna Salad Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, olives, red onion, egg
More about Spartina
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe - 453 S Spring St Ste. 900

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad Combo$16.95
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
Mediterranean Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red pepper, black olive, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion and fresh lemon vinaigrette.
More about Spring St. Cafe - 453 S Spring St Ste. 900

