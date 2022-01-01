Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Chicken Taco Plate$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Pacific Kitchen
Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco$4.75
mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla.
Wagyu Carne Asada Street Taco$2.75
Mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACO$3.25
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
More about ACAPELA
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$8.00
Pinto Beans, Guacmole, Salsa Roja
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
826a33cf-98cf-4ab8-999e-9c6d6b73b62e image

 

La Carmencita

1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada$6.75
More about La Carmencita
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
marinated asada, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde
More about Mezcalero

