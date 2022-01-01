Carne asada tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada or Chicken Taco Plate
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco
|$4.75
mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla.
|Wagyu Carne Asada Street Taco
|$2.75
Mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.
More about ACAPELA
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$3.25
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Taco
|$8.00
Pinto Beans, Guacmole, Salsa Roja